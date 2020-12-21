Six exciting things to do when in Kathmandu, Nepal

Kathmandu is an exceptionally busy, energetic, and bustling city in the heart of Nepal and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. It draws many international visitors to the country for several attractions. From a cultural trip to adventurous rendezvous, there are endless things to do in Kathmandu that promise an ultimate travel experience.

Kathmandu and its vicinity is dotted with places that provide exhilarating activities for all. There are many iconic places to visit in Kathmandu, including palaces, museums, monasteries, and gardens. Apart from temple visits, one can indulge in trek to the base camp of the world’s highest mountain or board a helicopter ride to the untouched holy mountain of Nepal. Here are six exciting things to do when you are visiting Kathmandu, Nepal.

Mt. Everest sightseeing flight

Mount Everest sightseeing flight is a close-encounter mountain flight-seeing tour with Buddha Air. The daily one hour long mountain flight takes you to the top of the world and back to Kathmandu. Slim nature of the small 16-seat plane permits each passenger to have their own window seat and personal view of the highest point on earth. In addition to the sight of the peak in the distance, the sparkling peaks, with lakes and glaciers equally beaming with clear water flowing down from the Himalaya provide incredible panorama and an experience that you will never forget.

Pashupatinath Temple tour

Pashupatinath Temple is a famous and holy Hindu shrine situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, Kathmandu. Located in the city itself, Pashupatinath Temple is one of the most famous tourist spots. This sacred place is known the world-over amid Hindus with millions visiting here during Maha Shivaratri. This extensive temple precinct is a collection of temples, ashrams, images and inscriptions raised over the centuries. The temple is situated in close vicinity of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, the area is very picturesque, and if you like you can get a guided tour around the temple complex.

Trek to Mt Everest base camp

With its daunting summit soaring high up above, a trek to Everest base camp is one of the best activities you can participate in to enjoy the incandescent beauty of Nepal. At an altitude of 29,035 ft., Everest base camp is one of the dream destinations for the trekkers. Despite sounding an unachievable task, the trek to the camp is not very difficult – most adventure seekers with slight trekking experience can undertake the journey. The Everest Base Camp trek doesn’t require technical expertise or mountaineering skills but will require better side of two weeks to complete comfortably.

Visit Boudhanath Stupa

The Boudhanath Stupa has been a beacon of Buddhist belief for many years, towering over the surrounding town as a giant mandala of peace and beauty. It has been a historical pilgrimage site for all the Buddhists across the world. The huge meditative monument is believed to have been created just after the demise of the Buddha. It provides a spiritual and architectural aesthetic to the tourists. The structure of the building comprises a giant dome, on the top which sits a Buddhist pyramid tower.

Helicopter flight to Fishtail Peak

Rising nearly 7,000 meters into the blue sky above Nepal’s rocky Annapurna mountain range, Machhapuchhre is arguably the most intact place on the globe. Said to be one of the homes of the Hindu god Shiva, its isolated summit sits alone in the sky – untouched and insurmountable. Its double summit resembles the tail of a fish, hence the Nepalese name Machhapuchhre; often it is also referred to as the untouched holy mountain of Nepal. The helicopter flight takes you over the hills, villages, forests and soon at the mountain base camp. Aerial tour offers an excellent way to get a close view of the mountain range.

Explore Pokhara town

Pokhara is a metropolitan city in Nepal, which is considered the tourism capital of the country – as a base for trekkers in the Annapurna region. The city provides the best of leisure and adventure with stunning views of the Himalaya in the backdrop. When in Pokhara, you can indulge in activities such as boating, hiking, pony rides, paragliding, bungee, zipline or simply enjoy the beauty of one of the many lakes in the valley. Pokhara’s natural beauty and adventurous activities will make your trip worthwhile.