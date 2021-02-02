JetBlue’s new Mint Studio suites to fly passengers in comfortable luxury

Mint seats get a redesign ever since they burst into the scene for the premium cabins on JetBlue Airways. The major overhaul of the private suites promises comfy travel cocooned in luxury.

All set for a summer launch, the New York-based airline company JetBlue Airways is rearing to take its first flight fitted with these luxe suites to London from New York and Boston on the new Airbus A321LR airplanes.

Luxe transatlantic travel

Taking privacy and luxury to the next level, JetBlue will offer its passengers 1-1 configuration courtesy the 24 Mint suites on each single-aisle airliner. This will be the most personal space offered to passengers on any of the premium air travel options when we speak of US airlines.

The solo lounge space will have sliding doors, an extra table, and a small second seat to target the business flyers. This the airlines calls Mint Studio plush with lie-flat seats that come with Tuft & Needle memory foam mattress, customizable blankets, and a memory foam pillow.

Feel right at home cocooned in apart-mint

Bringing the comfort of your home and the luxury entertainment of the highest class, the JetBlue’s Mint Studio hones a 22-inch IFE display, Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless charging, and customized Master & Dynamics MH40 headphones for geeks. Combine this with the ambient mood lighting that will make you forget for an instance that you’re traveling on an airline. This all speaks volumes about the Mint’s refreshing approach. Plus the larger bins on top bring the freedom of storing your belongings safely without any space constraints.

There is no word on the pricing of these suites, but it’ll be handsome for sure. After all luxury doesn’t have a price but it could be cheaper than other premium airlines. As Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer said, “We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare—which is what JetBlue is all about.”