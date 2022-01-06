Six wellness retreats in Asia to visit in 2022

2022 is likely to be slightly better for the tourism industry than the last two years. Aside from exploring new places around the globe, people will be looking for wellness retreats to rejuvenate body and mind after the dreariness of the pandemic. Wellness retreats have emerged as a sanctuary away from the stress of everyday life by helping you rest and recover.

Offering intense fitness enhancement and restorative regime, the best of such facilities are located in some of the most beautiful locations. Speaking of which, top wellness retreats in Asia are located in some of the most sought-after destinations. Whether you are seeking a comfortable couple weekend getaway or a family-friendly resort with wellness activities – you must visit these facilities in Asia for a reinvigorating time this year.

Como Shambhala Estate, Bali

Como Shambhala Estate is set in Bali’s tropical rainforest on the banks of the Ayung River, merely 10 km from the town of Ubud. This wellness-oriented Como spa resort helps you rejuvenate your mind, body and soul through a thorough health program and beautiful surroundings. All the visitors at the estate can benefit from the wellness center and spa treatments, fitness center, and yoga and Pilates classes on the property. It offers comfortable lodging with traditionally furnished rooms and suites with verandas.

Santini, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Considered one of the “100 Greatest Places in the World” by Time Magazine, Santini offers an amazing wellness experience in an exceptional locale. The resort is surrounded by lush tropical rainforest and a far-stretching riverfront. Santini has a stunning architecture, Michelin-worthy organic food, and holistic and spiritual wellness paired with eco-living. It offers wellness programs in Ayurveda, detox, yoga and spa on site to pamper and rejuvenate you, while promoting sustainable living.

Kamalya, Keh Samui, Thailand

Offering holistic health solutions to anxiety, stress and many other issues caused by the constantly changing world, Kamalaya is a place where you can connect with your inner self and nature to bolster your mind and body. It has five main wellness program branches, catering to every guest’s wellbeing needs. These programs include themes healthy lifestyle, detox, sleep enhancement, stress & burnout and emotional balance and yoga. Moreover, the delectable a-la-carte menu helps you near your health goals while surrounded by beautiful views of lush forests and turquoise blue sea.

Anantara Angkor Resort, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Anantara Angkor Resort is located near the famous Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia. The all-suite luxury retreat has several fitness and physiotherapy regimes to help you reach health goals through Khmer healing traditions. The hedonistic spa and wellness treatment at this retreat are drawn to soothe aching muscles. Anantara also offers a specialized marathon package to train you for, and participate in the Angkor Wat International Half Marathon to raise charity funds.

Amanpuri, Phuket, Thailand

Overlooking the beautiful Andaman Sea, Phuket’s Amanpuri resort features luxury pavilions with terraces, open-air lounge areas, minibars, private pools and extensive wellness regimes. Amanpuri’s wellness center offers a variety of adaptable programs tailored to meet personal goals of its guests. From medically-led therapies to holistic treatments, it provides life reset, weight management, detox and cleansing, and mindfulness and stress management programs. Moreover, it presents a mouthwatering menu for you to enjoy while surrounded by amazing views.

Joali Being, Maldives

Joali Being opened in November 2021 and it probably the first resort in the country that is specifically dedicated to the wellness cause. Designed to help you connect with your inner being and nature, the 68-villa property is surrounded by beautiful lagoons and unspoiled beaches around the lush coconut palm groves of Bodufushi, an isolate private island in Raa Atoll. It offers various wellness facilities from an overwater mediation deck to an outdoor sound therapy haven. One of its specialty immersion programs offers many workshops, classes and treatments focused on mind, microbiome, skin and energy for overall wellbeing.