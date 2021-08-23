Ten Most beautiful European islands you must visit

From buzzing cities to the most beautiful islands, Europe is blessed with stunning splendor that attracts millions of travelers. The continent is especially alluring during the warmer months when tourists from all over the world head to the Mediterranean and beyond for exhilarating island vacations.

People particularly yearn for island holidays that are filled with resorts, beaches, rugged cliffs, hiking and other adventurous sports. There are hundreds of islands scattered within and around the European continent, all catering to your comfort and senses. Here are the 10 most beautiful of these islands in Europe that you must visit.

Santorini, Greece

Greece has so many idyllic islands that it becomes a gigantic task to pick just one. However, located in the Aegean Sea, this Greek island has a romantic allure and is considered the most beautiful of all the Greek islands. The highly photographed Santorini features iconic white houses with bright blue doors clinging to the cliff sides of the island, overlooking the ocean below. It has become a popular destination for weddings and honeymoons.

Capri, Italy

Situated off the coast of Naples, the island of Capri is full of idyllic Italian charm and is regarded as one of the top island destinations in Europe. This Mediterranean island attracts intellectuals, artists and writers owing to its magical beauty. It offers an enthralling mix of nature, culture and history. Its astonishing natural beauty, historic sites, delightful cuisine and brilliant shopping are some of the major appealing factors to visit Capri.

The Isle of Harris, Scotland

The Isle of Harris is known for its sandy beaches on the west coast and jagged mountains in the north. One of Scotland’s Gaelic Islands, Harris is a perfect holiday destination for lovers of natural beauty. Most people are attracted to its diverse landscape, rich cultural history and particularly curious attraction – the Callanish Stones, a group of standing stones that are older than Stonehenge.

The Faroe Islands, Denmark

The Faroe Islands is a tiny, remote and incredibly stunning archipelago settled in the North Atlantic Ocean located between Norway, Scotland and Iceland. Comprising 18 islands, this archipelago features beautiful tunnels, bridges, dramatic landscape and unique wildlife. It is also popular for its steep cliffs, hiking trails, astounding waterfalls and rocky coastlines. Vágar Island, Nólsoy, Eysturoy, Vestmanna, Kalsoy, and Klaksvik are some of the best locations to check out here.

Tenerife, Spain

The largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, Tenerife is best known for its Carnaval de Santa Cruz, a huge pre-Lent festival with music, parades, dancing and vibrant costumes. It is also famous for its beaches with sands varying from yellow to black, world-class resorts and delectable cuisines. Over the years, the island has become one of the best holiday destinations in Europe as it offers a year-round balmy African climate, awe-inspiring landscapes and a rich cultural heritage.

Corsica, France

A mountainous Mediterranean island, Corsica features a combination of stylish coastal towns, dense forests, rugged peaks and fabulous French and Italian cuisine. Its precious natural heritage is a big factor in attracting tourists. The island also features towering peaks of red granite that have been sculpted and shaped by erosion. Corsica has hundreds of stunning white-sand beaches that are a beach lover’s dream come true.

Madeira, Portugal

Madeira is an archipelago comprised of four islands off the northwest coast of Africa. There are some wild and uninhabited islands, while others are dotted with pretty golden beaches, all of them proffering beautiful flora and fauna. Famous for its namesake wine and subtropical climate, the main island of Madeira is volcanic, green and rugged, with high cliffs, pebble beaches and beautiful settlements.

Sylt, Germany

German island Sylt is located in the Frisian archipelago in the North Sea. Featuring long beaches, resorts and the Wadden Sea mudflats on the eastern side, this island has many Frisian-style houses with thatched roofs. With a 30-kilometer stretch of sandy beaches, Sylt also is blessed with pastoral scenery, unique flora and charming houses. There are several small hotels and resorts, all complete with fine dining, luxe spas and plenty of activities.

Lofoten Islands, Norway

An archipelago in the county of Nordland, Norway, Lofoten has distinctive scenery with dramatic mountains and peaks, open sea, famous Norwegian fjords, stunning white sand beaches, colorful houses and diverse wildlife. It is one of the world’s northernmost populated regions. The islands are inhabited by the vibrant community and charismatic fishing villages with red cabin built on water.

The Isle of Wight, England

The Isle of Wight is an island off the south coast of England, which is known for its beaches and seafront walkways that are dotted with vintage beach huts. Areas such as Compton Bay and Yaverland Beach have plenty of dinosaur remains and fossils. There is a royal palace on the island where Queen Elizabeth spent some of her holidays. The island also features forts and castles – bestowing a vintage vibe, theme parks, zoos, farms and alluring landscape.