Emirates lets you pay for empty seats alongside to assure social distancing onboard

We live in a world where face masks and social distancing are of utmost importance in gatherings or while traveling. Flights can be really packed, but in the pandemic situation, Emirates is giving its passengers an option to book an empty seat next to them – for a cost of course – to travel more freely errr… safely.

The option is available for economy class customers, who can now have more personal space, privacy, and distance from a random passenger, by simply purchasing up to “three empty adjoining seats on the flight” Emirates informs.

Who’s eligible?

Economy class customers with confirmed booking are eligible to avail the opportunity. However, the facility will not be available on pre-booking, instead, these additional seats will be subject to availability, which will be bookable during check-in at the airport before departure. Each bookable empty seat will cost in the range of $55 and $165, taxes extra.

According to the airline, the feature of additional empty seats has been added based on customer feedback. The option will come in handy for anyone wanting to travel with “added assurance” of more personal space “while traveling during the pandemic.” It can also be an added advantage for couples, parents with infants who may want an entire row to themselves.

Additional perks

Emirates was amid the first airline companies to resume flights after being grounded for months during the peak pandemic times. It also recently added an impressive A380 premium economy cabin with comforting seats and more concise seating layout.

For economy class customers, the flyer also offers a few seat products – allowing them to choose their seats based on their travel needs. These preferential seats – extra legroom seats, twin seats etc. – are bookable online and at the time of check-in at the airport.