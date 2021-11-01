Finest Michelin-rated restaurants in the US

Being a Michelin star restaurant is a rare and coveted honor that sets the best and the finest eateries apart from the rest. Although for over 100 years, the major Michelin star restaurants were mostly located in France, several such restaurants have popped up across the rest of the world as well.

With nearly 200 Michelin-rated restaurants, the USA is one of the most established fine-dining countries across the planet. Offering highly palatable delicacies in the most innovative way, here are top Michelin-rated restaurants in the US that are sure to appease every food lover’s palate.

Le Bernardin Restaurant, New York City

This elite French restaurant was established by Maguy and Gilbert Le Coze in 1972 in Paris. It was later relocated to New York City where it thrived to become one of the most famous eating places among food lovers. Le Bernardin is the highest Michelin star restaurant that offers Chef Eric Ripert’s refined seafood, excellent service and extravagant décor. Once only served fish-based dishes, Le Bernardin now serves a fusion of succulent French flavors with a variety of cultures including Asian and Greek cuisines.

SingleThread, California

Located in California’s Healdsburg, SingleThread is a three Michelin star restaurant that offers an 11-course tasting menu, catered to employ seasonal ingredients with Chef Kyle Connaughton. It serves menus of hyperlocal Californian-Japanese fare, with price for dinner for two placed around $1,000, which may include a specialty such as pumpkin tartare with Dungeness crab, smoked Ora king salmon with Arctic char roe and Japanese cheesecake. It is part of SingleThread Farm, a hotel-restaurant, offering the perfect spot for your next weekend vacation.

Per Se Restaurant, New York

Located in the heart of New York City, Chef Thomas Keller’s New American restaurant offers beautiful views of the entire city as you enjoy luxe fixed-price menus. This Manhattan-based restaurant has innovative French flavors and techniques endeavoring for culinary brilliance. Starting at $325, there is a nine-course chef’s taster menu. Hawaiian heart of peach palm bavarois, herb-roasted Scottish langoustine and banana gelato with dulce de leche are among the special dishes at Per Se Restaurant.

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn is brimming with culinary flair and is the only female-run restaurant in America that has 3 Michelin stars. Owned by Chef Dominique Crenn, the restaurant artfully presents French dishes with an emphasis on innovation and serves in a minimalist setting. With its tasting menu costing around $335, this French-inspired gastronomic haven with seafood at the center is enveloped in artistry. The signature dishes include a geoduck tart with oyster and rosé or a feather-light brioche with fragrant butter.

Eleven Madison Park, New York

With distinct American tasting menus from Chef Daniel Humm, Eleven Madison Park is a high-ceilinged art deco restaurant, located in Manhattan. Its menu changes every season as per the supply of fresh ingredients in the city. Overlooking Madison Square Park, the restaurant has an 11-course tasting menu that includes Foie Gras Terrine, Muscovy Duck, Bitter Almonds and Umeboshi. It lunch and dining taster menus cost $315.