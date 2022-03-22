The best animated movies to watch in 2022

Long before rom-com and sci-fi movies became popular, animated films with talking animals were among the most beloved cinematic pieces; and these are still winning hearts! The genre of animated movies has been a fan favorite for decades and now it is catering to a wider audience that includes adults as well.

2022 has numerous animated movies lined up that have fans excited. Full of fascinating concepts and intriguing tales, here are the best animated titles to look forward to this year. Some have already been released and are available to stream, while some are yet to be released.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Andy Samberg and Adam Sandler make one hell of a hilarious duo. In the fourth installment of Hotel Transylvania, Samberg and Sandler reprise their roles of Johnny and Dracula, respectively. In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Dracula and his friends are transformed into humans and Johnny is transformed into a monster. Now, the group must find a way to South America to reverse these transformations before they become permanent. Needless to say, a series of hilarious events follows. The movie was released in January 2022 and is available on Amazon Prime for streaming.

Turning Red

Turning Red is a beautiful story of family and friendship. It is the first of two Pixar movies coming this year. The movie follows the 13-year-old Mei Lee as she is torn between being an obedient daughter to her mother and the chaos of her emerging youth. As if life wasn’t too hard for Mei, she turns into a big red panda whenever she gets too excited (a really cute and cuddly panda). The premise of the movie may sound silly, but it is a wonderful coming-of-age flick full of laughs, lessons, and emotions. It is streaming on Disney+ and is a must-watch for all Pixar fans.

DC League of Super-Pets

DC Extended Universe has a jam-packed schedule for 2022, with a chock full of superhero movies coming out. After the release of The Batman, the DCEU has fans all wrapped up in excitement for its DC League of Super-Pets, which will premiere on May 20. Dwayne Johnson is making his debut in the DECU by giving the voice to Superman’s dog in this animated movie. The movie is all about DC superheroes’ pets, where Johnson and Kevin Hart will be in the leading roles. The movie is supposedly a fresh take on The Secret Life of Pets and will be hilarious.

Lightyear

To infinity and beyond. Many of us grew up loving Buzz Lightyear since he first appeared in 1995’s Toy Story. So when a standalone movie about this fictional character was announced, fans couldn’t be less excited. While the movie is the origin story of action figure Buzz Lightyear and his adventures, it is unclear whether it is about the actual fictional character on which the Toy Story toy is based on or is a reboot of the cartoon Star Command. Regardless, it will be a fun ride with Buzz starting June 17.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part-I)

2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a brilliant watch and became an instant hit. Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of this Oscar-winning saga. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part-I) will explore the multiverse even further as Miles will be transported across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team to fight a new evil. What’s even more thrilling is that it will be treequel, though it is unclear whether other parts are in production or are already completed. Fans have to wait for this new adventure till October 7.