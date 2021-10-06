The best iPhone 13 cases for different types of users

Now that you have an iPhone 13 in your hand, you may have noticed the slight size difference in the thickness from the last year’s model, considering you owned an iPhone 12. Whether you’re upgrading or you are a first time iPhone user, you’ll need a nice, compatible case to keep your phone secure and looking stunning at the same time.

The iPhone 13 is more than just a refresh processor and battery life, it has a subtle difference, with a thicker camera bump on the back; instantly compelling you to hunt for a compatible case. To cut the chase, we have here gone past the official cases to list the averagely priced iPhone 13 cases you can pick up from Amazon.

Mous Limitless 4.0 Leather Case

Designed for limitless style and protection, the aptly named Limitless 4.0 leather case shares the same design language of the Mous’ eye-catching cases from the past. The MagSafe compatible accessory is made from impact-absorbing AiroShock material. It has a very slim form factor so it won’t add much to the weight of your device yet deliver excellent protection to accidental drops and shocks.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Smartish Wallet Slayer cases have been amid the top preference for many users since the iPhone 11. These cases are not as sleek as the leather option from Mous but have a different perspective to satiate. Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 designed for iPhone 13 allows you to ditch your wallet and go slim. It can securely carry your cards, some cash together with the phone, without adding much bulk and ensuring durability and supreme protection.

TORRO Leather Cover with Card Slot

Blending the good of the two types of cases mentioned above; the leather folio case from TORRO features an integrated stand to place the phone on a surface and view the screen in horizontal orientation. This neat approach is pretty affordable for its features and a definite buy for someone who likes folio style protection. Additionally, the case features three card slots and a compartment for your cash. The magnetic clasp secures the case neatly.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag

If you don’t want the vibrant colors of the iPhone 13 hidden behind leather, you can take home this really affordable clear case from Spigen. The Ultra Hybrid Mag offers reasonable protection to the phone and it’s compatible with the MagSafe accessory. In contrast to the original clear case from Apple, this one fits more snugly and feels nice and durable. The clear cases tend to turn yellowish with use, but Spigen comes with the claim of resistance to yellowing.

CYRILL Polycarbonate case

For users with an obsession with colored cases, CYRILL has some interesting designs on offer. Starting out at a very reasonable price these flexible TPU cases are available in vibrant colors and smooth matte finish. Resistant to fingerprints and scratches, the cases have an eye-catching camera ring and its design ensures durability against accidental drops.