The best upcoming movies of December 2021

As the year draws to an end, many movie theaters are finally reopening after a tumultuous year of pandemic delays. Many big titles are enroute to the silver screen and OTT platforms. The cinema halls are likely to be bombarded with fresh releases that include romance, action, and thriller.

People are most excited about many mega-franchises like Spider-Man and The Matrix that are releasing in December. With a long list of movies releasing this month, here are the much-anticipated projects in line to come on the big screen or on OTT platforms.

The Unforgivable, December 10

The Unforgivable is an upcoming Netflix film, starring Sandra Bullock as an incarcerated woman who attempts to rebuild her life after serving her time. The drama is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven. Bullock is also the producer of the movie, which also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Fransciosi, Rob Morgan, and Viola Davis. The movie is releasing on Netflix on December 10 and in theaters on December 24.

Being the Ricardos, December 10

This biographical drama revolves around a Hollywood power couple and I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as shocking personal accusations, a political blunder, and cultural taboos threaten their relationship. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play Ball and Arnaz, alongside J. K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Jake Lacy. The movie will release in selected theaters on December 10 and on Prime Video on December 21.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, December 17

Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is back and so is his Peter tingle, and this time he is in a lot of trouble. With his identity revealed in the last movie, our favorite web-slinger asks Doctor Strange for help to make his unmasked identity a secret again using magic. However, the attempt on the same goes awry, opening up the multiverse and along with it many dangers. It would be amazing to watch a combination of timelines and plotlines in this multiverse madness. The movie is releasing in theaters on December 17.

The Matrix Resurrections, December 22

After 18 long years, the fourth installment in the Matrix series is finally arriving. An unsuspicious Thomas Anderson, Neo’s pre-awakening name, must rejoin with his friends and enter the Matrix, which has become even more dangerous. Although the details plot have been kept under wraps, we will get to see some new characters alongside many old ones. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise their roles, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the new faces.

Don’t Look Up, December 24

A planet-destroying comet is headed towards the earth and nobody is listening to the scientists. It is a funny idea, which becomes even funnier with how much it resembles the current scenario. Don’t Look Up is a satirical sci-fi that stars a blockbuster cast with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Cate Blanchett. It is releasing on December 24 and is a must-watch on Netflix.