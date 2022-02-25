The five most alluring national parks in America

There are so many reasons to go and visit a national park right now. Be it an itch to get back to nature, a need to get some fresh air, or a longing to explore pristine landscapes, there are many national parks across the US you can visit to satiate the traveler in you. Each of these parks is brimming with native plants and animals, breathtaking natural formations, and towering mountains.

These national parks provide unforgettable experiences for nature lovers and adventurers alike. Aside from plenty of lush landscapes and wildlife, they offer miles and miles of well-maintained trails ready to be explored. Currently, there are over 60 national parks in the US that attract millions of visitors annually, but we have listed a handful that stands apart from the rest. Check out these 5 gorgeous landscapes in America to immersive yourself in natural beauty.

Yellowstone National Park

Widely regarded as the world’s first national park, Yellowstone is one of the most amazing places on the planet. Sprawled across 3,500 sq. miles of wilderness, the park has abundant natural attractions and diverse geography to offer while sitting gracefully atop a volcanic hot spot. It is spread in three states – Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. It features many lakes, mountains, wildlife-filled valleys, alpine rivers, and unparalleled geysers and hot springs. The best time to visit Yellowstone is in April, May, September, and October.

Yosemite National Park

German-American artist Albert Bierstadt is famous for painting the American West, especially California’s Yosemite and capturing the essence of its natural beauty. One of the most-visited national parks, Yosemite boasts ancient sequoia trees, impressive waterfalls such as Vernal Fall and Bridalveil Fall, and unique granite formations including Half Dome and El Capitan. The national park offers plenty of hiking and camping opportunities amid the scenic landscape.

Glacier National Park

The 1,580 sq. mile wilderness area of Glacier National Park is nestled in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. Blessed with glacier-carved peaks and valleys stretched to the Canadian border, it contains over 700 lakes across the state. The park is crossed by the mountainous Going-to-the-Sun Road. There are many expansive hiking trails for exploration, including the popular Trail of the Cedars and Iceberg Lake Trail. You can also go backpacking, cycling and camping in this vast landscape with opportunities for diverse wildlife sightings ranging from mountain goats to grizzly bears.

Grand Canyon National Park

The mere mention of the Grand Canyon National Park conjures up images of its stunningly layered bands of red rocks spread across Arizona. The 1,900 sq. mile UNESCO World Heritage Site has an abundance of hiking opportunities with trails of varying lengths and difficulty levels, and the chance of rafting in the Colorado River. The famous viewpoints in the park include Mather Point, Yavapai Observation Station, Mary Colter’s Lookout Studio, and Desert View Watchtower. If you are a fan of mesmerizing sunrises and sunsets, head over to Lipan Point which overlooks the canyon and Colorado River.

Acadia National Park

On Maine’s rocky Atlantic coastline sits Acadia National Park spread over an area of 76 sq. miles. Marked by woodland, rocky beaches and glacier-weathered granite peaks such as Cadillac Mountain, which is the highest point on the US East Coast, the park offers 158 miles of hiking trails for athletic visitors. Although small in size, the park is brimming with wildlife including moose, whales, bear, and seabirds. The nearby town of Bar Harbor offers many restaurants and shops, and has become a popular getaway.