The most remarkable golf courses in Europe

Golf courses are usually located in places with spectacular scenery. This is since the landscape is an important factor when it comes to designing locale for a golf course. These picturesque courses mean golf travel is possible and creates opportunities for golfers to explore new places and countries with beautiful courses as the center of focus.

Best golf courses are located along cool coastlines, picturesque mountains, deserts and serene lakes. Europe is a beautiful continent with picturesque courses offering a variety of settings, built-in different eras by various architects. Here are the most scenic golf courses in Europe.

Scotland’s St. Andrews Links is regarded as the “Home of Golf,” where the sport has been played since the 15th century. It has seven courses, however, the Old Course is considered one of the oldest, most influential and most famous across the globe. The standard of a typical course having 18 holes was originated on the Old Course at St. Andrews. It has a history of over 600 years of hooks, slices and shanks to its name.

Royal County Down, Northern Ireland

Located below the Mourne Mountains, Royal County Down golf course in Northern Ireland offers nestling greens, big carries, entertaining blind spots, and beautiful turf for golf enthusiasts. Opened in 1889, it is one of the oldest golf clubs in Ireland. Royal County Down has two 18-hole links courses, the Championship Course and the Annesley Links. It offers mesmerizing views of the Mountains of Mourne and the shores of Dundrum Bay.

Utrechtse de Pan, Netherlands

Designed in 1927 by course architect Harry S. Colt, De Pan is one of the best-ranked golf courses in the world. With varying golf holes, surprising course contours and height differences, the course poses a challenge for even experienced golfers. Located in the Dutch countryside, the course is surrounded by nature-rich heathland with beautiful flora and fauna. Utrechtse de Pan offers a chance for doglegs through pine stands and with varying terrain.

PGA Catalunya Stadium, Spain

This striking course was opened in 1999 and is one of the best ones in Spain. For passionate golfers, there is nothing better than driving the ball through old oak trees and heather fields in the Spanish sun. Strategically placed bunkers and lakes offer a quality that keeps players returning again and again. It is the first one being endowed with some of the toughest and most challenging holes in the continent.

Terre Blanche, France

Terre Blanche has the best French golf resort with 36 holes. The peaks and valleys in this course offer great views of the Southern Alps and the surrounding areas. The resort has such a great training facility that it is the headquarters of the French Golf Union. A demanding 18-hole course spread over 6,616 meters, it offers a huge challenge to ambitious golfers. It features various water obstacles that are simply spectacular for the audience, not so much for the players though.