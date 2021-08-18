The top five most expensive luxury hotels in 2021

Luxury-Hotels’ survey recently revealed the most expensive luxury hotels around the world. It equated rates at luxury hotels based on the cheapest available double room during August 2021. Only hotels with a minimum of 10 guest rooms were included in the survey of the most expensive accommodation options.

The survey used the rates provided by leading hotel booking websites to determine the most expensive luxury hotels. It did not include safari lodges. With top-notch amenities and gorgeous locations, here are the top five luxury hotels of 2021 that are brilliant accommodation for a comfortable vacation.

The Brando, French Polynesia

The Brando in French Polynesia landed on the top of the list with a minimum price tag of $4,818 per night this summer. Situated on the private island of Tetiaroa, this hotel is surrounded by a beautiful three-mile-wide lagoon. The exclusive Brando hotel features 25 secluded thatched-roof 1- to 3-bedroom villas with living rooms, outdoor tubs and private pools. The luxury hotel has 2 acclaimed restaurants, 2 beachfront bars and a spa and is located near pristine white-sand beaches visited by sea turtles and exotic birds.

Amangiri, Utah

The second costliest luxury hotel of 2021 is Amangiri in the US state of Utah with $4,298. Set on 600 acres in Canyon Point and built into the landscape, this all-suite luxury hotel offers views of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. It features facilities such as a floatation therapy pavilion, a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, yoga pavilion and a fitness center. There is a communal living room, library, art gallery, dining room, and wine cellar. This opulent accommodation is a great option when in need of pampering oneself.

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas, Seychelles

With a minimum price of $4,059 per night, Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas in the Indian Ocean landed in the third position. This posh hotel features thatched-roof villas with stunning island-chic interiors that proffer ocean views, air conditioning, outdoor baths and wet bars among other luxury amenities. Some of the villas have private butler service and beach access. There is a restaurant, bar, a spa, a fitness center and a pool.

Brush Creek Ranch, Wyoming

This luxury western guest ranch in Wyoming is set on 15,000 acres with refined rooms feature mountain vistas, western-style furnishings, fine liners and coffeemakers. The accommodation option features cabin suites and private cabins, along with a 7-cabin town with exclusive concierge services. It also provides delectable cuisines, yoga classes, fly fishing trips, horseback rides, a fitness center, a spa and a saloon. The minimum rate for accommodation at this hotel is $3,869 per night.

The Ranch at Rock Creek, Montana

Montana’s The Ranch at Rock Creek is one of the most expensive luxury hotels of 2021. At $3,600, this 19th-century homestead in the Rock Creek Valley features accommodation options from rustic-chic rooms in the main lodge to 1- to 3-bedroom private cabins with living areas. The hotel also offers activities such as horseback riding, fly fishing, mountain biking, etc. There is a market-driven restaurant, a saloon with a game room, a day spa, an outdoor pool and a hot tub.