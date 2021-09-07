These are the five best indoor air quality monitors for 2021

Indoor air pollution has been labeled more dangerous than outdoor air pollution. No matter how often you clean, tiny particles of dust, dirt, pollen and bacteria always find a way into your abode. Therefore, it is essential to invest in a good air quality monitor to keep an eye on the quality of the air you breathe, especially if you live in a wildfire-prone area.

You can get accurate readings of various pollutants in and around your living space with an indoor air quality monitor. If the readings are poor, you can invest in a new heating or air conditioning system, change your air filters, clean up the air ducts or get an air purifier. Here are some of the best air quality monitors you can invest in this year.

Airthings Wave Plus

Airthings Wave Plus – Radon and Air Quality Monitor is the best overall device to keep a check on pollutants in your house. It can easily detect levels of radon, carbon dioxide, total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs), temperature, humidity and air pressure of a space. This device is battery-operated, holds a charge for up to 16 months and can be placed anywhere in your home. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT smart home devices, it connects through Bluetooth and syncs to the free Airthings Wave app to offer you complete control and comprehensive reading of the air quality.

Awair Element Indoor Air Quality Monitor

This indoor air quality monitor from Awair is a wonderful smart home-compatible option. Its compact design can integrate with Alexa or Google Assistant for the ease of operation. It measures temperature, humidity, carbon levels and TVOCs inside your house, aggregates this data and alerts you when levels are unhealthy. It is capable to track changes over time to help you comprehend what is impacting your home’s air quality, while its corresponding app offers tips and feedback on how to improve it.

Temtop M10 Real-Time Air Quality Monitor

A budget-friendly option, Temtop M10 Real-Time Air Quality Monitor calculates and reports particulate matter as minuscule as 2.5 microns, quality of the air, TVOCs and formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is generally produced due to smoking, off-gassing from household products and from un-vented fuel burning appliances. The device is compact but has an easy-to-read full-width screen. You can leave it plugged in at all times via USB or can take it with you and run it on battery power for about six hours on a full charge.

IQAir AirVisual Pro

Rated for both indoor and outdoor use, IQAir AirVisual Pro features a large 5-inch LED display, is easy to set up and pairs via Wi-Fi with the native AirVisual app. There is an added feature with artificial intelligence that let you connect to your smartphone and other Smart Home IFTTT integrations including compatibility with Google Assistant. It detects temperature, humidity and particulate matter using laser technology. Its industrial-grade sensor is designed to monitor carbon levels. It has a built-in battery that recharges through a USB connector.

Kaiterra Laser Egg+ Chemical

A compact device, the Kaiterra Laser Egg+ Chemical identifies particulates and gases, which are the two major air polluters in indoor spaces, along with TVOCs, temperature and humidity. You can monitor air quality from anywhere with the Kaiterra app that also sends alerts when the air quality drops. It also functions with other home appliances via Apple HomeKit and IFTTT. The device is multi-lingual, has 8-hour battery life and is Wi-Fi enabled.