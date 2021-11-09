Shure reveals hook-free TWS earbuds for style conscious audiophiles

Ask audiophiles one brand they swear by for their In-ear Monitors (IEMs) and it will most likely be Shure. The American headphone maker has satiated every need of keen audio listeners for years, and it is now impressing the more casual listeners as well.

Shure released its first ever true wireless earbuds, Aonic 215 at last year’s CES and more recently its second-generation version. Both of these earbuds have earhooks, but Shure has now released a more basic version too that’s got us excited.

Shure Aonic Free TWS Earbuds

The wireless sound isolating earbuds (not active noise cancelling) are clearly targeted at professional musicians and music listening enthusiasts who want a no-nonsense pair of wireless earbuds that concentrate more on the music quality rather than the commercialized features.

Sure the Shure Aonic Free earbuds are a bit chunky as compared to market-leading options like the Sony WF-1000XM4, Beats Fit Pro or the AirPods Pro – still, they have enough meat to lure audiophiles without question. The audio soundstage is right on point and the adjustable EQ further lets you tune the audio balance of the frequency to a likable level.

Premium audio with slight compromises

The buds are fairly good at blocking out the outside ambient noises thanks to the Comply foam ear tips. They come with seven hours of listening time on a single charge. The charge time is extended by a factor of two courtesy of the slightly bulky charging case.

Each one of the IPX4 earbuds has push button control for stop/start, toggling listening mode or triggering the voice assistant. These controls can be tweaked in the companion app. The Aonic free buds support AAC, AptX HD, and SBC codecs – so demanding audio lovers are well covered here.

The Aonic Free wireless earbuds are a good addition to the growing lineup, and the ShurePlus Play app brings a lot of options to toggle the audio quality sound. A price tag of $199 is a bit on the higher side for build quality or functions on offer – but then – the audio beaming out of these buds will be second to none!