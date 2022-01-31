These Cybertruck alternatives may roll out before Tesla’s pickup EV 

The earnings call by Elon Musk last week confirmed, the Cybertruck will in fact miss its production date of late 2022. In his statement, the tycoon ambiguously hinted at more delays in the highly anticipated pickup truck’s production. That means it will not reach eager buyers anytime soon. In a recent walkaround video, the EV truck was seen with no door handles and even sharper design aesthetics, hinting the vehicle is still in the concept prototyping stage.

That gives us the perfect opportunity to have a look at the other electric pickup trucks by trusted manufacturers. Although there are no electric pickups on the road yet, these Cybertruck alternatives are worth serious consideration given their more practical looks and production plans.

Ford F-150 Lighting

Ford is going very aggressive with its upcoming F-150 Lighting electric pickup with plans to double the annual production capacity to 150,000 vehicles per year by mid-2023. The vehicle is due to hit the roads in spring this year with a starting price of $39,974 for the work-oriented variant, and the consumer-centric models starting from $52,974. The EV has a 230-mile range and can be increased with the extended-range battery to 300 miles. All the models of the Ford F-150 Lighting EV will be 4×4 capable and go from 0-60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. The standard model shall be capable of towing 7,700 pounds while the extended range model may tow 10,000 pounds with ease.

Rivian R1T

Rivian is on the path to revolutionizing the electric pickup truck market with the R1T powered by four electric motors churning out 800 hp. The pickup may impress with its ability to go from 0-60 mph in mere 3 seconds and a range of 300 miles on single charge.

The milage would be extended to 400 miles with the range pack which’ll be another added feature. This pickup EV could be the definition of on-road luxury with the off-road capability. Built on the skateboard architecture, the Rivian R1T would have a very low center of gravity for excellent handling on any terrain. Explore trim of the vehicle would cost $67,500, and it is expected to launch in the summer or autumn of this year.

GMC Hummer EV

The Hummer EV pickup is a powerful beast with the 1,000 hp motor capable of producing 1,200 lb-ft of torque. It may be able to shoot from 0-60 mph in mere 3 seconds; recently the hunky pickup was seen literally lifting from the front end after accelerating from a standing position, displaying the raw power.

The EV may come with a range of 350 miles on single charge which is quite impressive, given that it would have a towing capability of 7,500 – 11,000 pounds depending on the model. The owners will get loads of drive-assistance and safety features too. While other automakers are still not into production, the $105,595 Hummer EV Edition 1 trucks are already being delivered to customers who’ve made reservations. For those who cannot spend this much, the EV2 version for $80,000 will soon be up for grabs.

Lordstown Endurance

Sure, the Lordstown Endurance pickup sounds different, and it has most of the legal roadblocks out of the way to hit the roads by the end of this year. The electrified pickup has a range of 250 miles, can tow up to 6000 pounds of dry weight, and packs a punch with 600 hp.

The power comes from the 4 in-wheel hub motors which improve the vehicle control thanks to the innovative design which reduces the number of moving parts. The Lordstown Endurance pickup truck matches any other pickup on this list with conviction, and the starting price tag of $52,500 only adds to its unrelenting appeal.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevrolet this month announced the Silverado EV electrified pickup with a range of 400 miles. The EV is powered by a dual motor that powers all four wheels, and manages to churn out 664 hp and 780 lb-ft. torque. It can easily tow a vehicle of 10,000 pounds, or carry 1,300 pounds on its bed.

The production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV is almost a year away as the company promises the Silverado EV WT model arriving in spring 2023. The price tag for the WT variant will start from $41,595 and will go up to $80,000. The EV truck sounds very promising, and the price tag will attract buyers who want a Cybertruck alternative.