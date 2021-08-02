These sleek cold brew coffee makers are the best for home use

Cold brew has gained immense popularity among coffee drinkers in recent years. It is a prefect drink for sunnier and warmer days with a less acidic and smoother content than hot coffee. While most coffee shops offer cold brew on tap, it is incredibly easy to make at home as well. You need a good cold brew coffee maker to make this soothing caffeinated beverage at home.

This delicious drink can be prepared through two main brewing procedures that involve steeping coffee grounds in cold water from 12 to 24 hours or using a drip style. Here are the five best cold brew coffee makers that are perfect to get an icy brew at home.

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker offers a consistently strong and sweet brew with low acidity. It prepares very fine coffee with insignificant sediment and far more intense than pot-style brewers. You need to steep coffee grounds for 12 to 24 hours, then flip a switch and brew an uplifting cup of coffee. This drip coffee maker uses paper filter packs to add an extra layer of filtration to help the stainless-steel fine mesh reusable filter in the brewing process. Moreover, it dispenses coffee into a stylish glass carafe, giving it a fancy appearance.

KitchenAid 38 Ounce Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This stainless steel cold brew maker by KitchenAid features a wide brew basket and a steel filter. All you need to do is to combine 6 ounces of water with every 2 ounces of coffee, let it sit for at least 12 hours and get up to 38 ounces of cold brew. Made of steel and thick glass, this coffee maker has a built-in handle and a spigot for dispensing your caffeine. Moreover, it is compact enough to fit in most refrigerators and looks amazing on countertops.

Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffee Maker can prepare a 7-cup refreshing batch of cold brew in 25 to 45 minutes, depending on the strength of your desired brew. This versatile and lightning-fast machine does the work for you, making it a perfect pick for your home. Its automatic design is quite intuitive and works similarly to a standard drip coffee machine. You need to put the coffee grounds into the filter, fill the water reservoir with cold water and let it work.

Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker

The Bialetti Cold Brew Maker doubles as a tea infuser. It is designed to evenly steep uneven coffee grounds in a removable basket. Its internal stainless-steel mesh filter basket extends the whole length of the carafe to fully soak the beans for an even-balanced coffee concentrate. Brew in cold water for 18 to 24 hours and get a 65 percent less acidic beverage. It offers a strong concentrated drink that is rich and packed with a pleasant coffee taste.

Ovalware Airtight RJ3 Cold Brew Maker

This airtight cold brew maker is perfect for people who do not drink multiple cups of coffee per day. With its airtight seal, it stores your cold brew for up to two weeks with all the freshness and flavor intact. It includes a glass carafe and stainless steel filter to provide a smooth coffee. It holds up to 4 cups of coffee and is easy to store in a refrigerator. Owing to its aesthetic design, it sits pretty on any kitchen counter.