Interesting business ideas for men in their 30s

If your regular 9 to 5 job is a tad too boring and you want to venture into something exciting, something that makes you happy, then it’s better to start with a side hustle and then eventually grow it into a successful business.

People in their 30s looking to explore prospective avenues that will reap financial and creative freedom can try out some proven business ideas which are trending in the current time.

Growing by helping

One way to help out others with their professional goals or maybe current life problems is by mentoring and becoming a life coach. The profession is pretty lucrative these days if you have the ability to identify real-time problems and mentor people into working around them.

Of course, your own experience in a particular field also counts when it comes to guiding people who are stuck with professional issues. That can be a good starting point to help people out.

Another good option in times when most of the people around the globe are stuck at home is teaching or tutoring online. This business option can turn into a money ball if you can teach a particular subject of your expertise, well.

It can be anything from accounting to teaching a particular language. Another related domain is to create online courses for your core skill set and marketing it online to buyers.

Online fitness coaches are also in demand these days and even in the future, this skill set is here to stay. If you like being fit and have indulged in fitness activities yourself, being a fitness coach is a very good option.

People are constantly looking for individuals who can understand their particular needs when it comes to health and fitness. If you can guide them ably, it can be a good business model.

Cooking and gardening

For ones who like cooking or always wanted to own a restaurant of their own, the starting point could be homemade cuisines. You can start off with selling things to people near you, at community parties or at fundraising events and then gradually scale the model to a full-scale business. For example, if you’re good at baking, perhaps making a few batches of cookies can be a good starting point.

If you are someone who likes gardening, a better option is to start a gardening center or community garden. You can be a provider for plants, flowers, herbs or seeds that are in demand in your region. Once you get the hang of it you can expand your supplies to other locations too.