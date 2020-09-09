Huel Announces A Line of Nutritionally Complete Hot and Savory Meals Will Change the Way You Look at Instant Meals

With every passing day, more people transition to eating healthier with all the increased awareness about the topic. I too am looking to transition into eating more balanced and wholesome meals. The greatest challenge I face is meal planning. It is extremely tedious ensuring that the meals I consume contain the right amount of nutrients that I need in a day. In comes, the Huel Hot and Savory line of nutritionally complete instant meals, to the rescue.

Huel is already reputed in the ‘eating healthy’ sector with their line of nutritionally balanced shake-based products and the addition of instant meals builds more on that image. These delicious warm and savory meals won’t take more than 5 minutes of prep work before you can dig in. This is a huge plus for someone like me who usually can’t afford to take a long lunch due to my work schedule.

The Only Thing You Need for Your Daily Essential Nutrient Intake

What’s particularly amazing about Huel’s line of instant meals that sets it apart from other similar products is that it contains 100% complete nutrition in each meal. This theoretically implies that you could thrive (not just survive) eating just these instant meals. Huel claims that each delicious 100% vegan meal is made naturally sourced whole ingredients.

Available in two delicious flavors of Thai Green Curry and Tomato and Herb, each meal contains 24 grams of plant-based protein along with 27 essential vitamins and minerals. This, along with the affordability factor makes this product a no brainer for anyone looking to transition to healthier eating.

Customizable, Affordable, Available to All

You’d think that all that I’ve mentioned above would make the Huel Hot and Savory line of products seem enticing enough, but it just keeps getting better. Within every pouch ordered you get 7 meals of 400 calories each, but Huel allows you to customize your order and increase your overall calorie count.

The icing on the cake is that Huel will send you a reusable Huel Pot with your first purchase featuring a lockable lid that is microwave safe. With a per-meal price of $3.29 the Huel Hot and Savory instant meals are available for pre-sale to existing Huel customers since September 8. The line officially launches on September 15 and you can, like me, start your journey to a healthier you as well. Get it Here.