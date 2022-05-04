This Mother’s Day pamper your mom with these candles

Mother’s Day is almost here; and while most of us have picked gifts for the occasion, there still might be a few in conundrum. If you are racking your brain over what to gift, I can think of nothing better than sweet-smelling candles filled with warmth and love, just like a mother. Whether you want to pamper your mom with a little aromatherapy or give her a splurge-worthy scented candle that you know she’ll not buy herself, there is a wide variety of candles that your mother or a mother figure in your life will fawn over this Mother’s Day.

If you are wondering what is so special about candles, making them a good Mother’s Day gift, the explanation is quite simple. Candles are a great way to help your mother relax and revitalize, and they make for a wonderful home accessory, too. Now don’t get all vexed trying to find the perfect candle for Mother’s Day, as we have compiled a handful of options that are sure to win your mother’s heart. Give them a try.

Tocca’s Candele da Viaggio Luxe Gift Set

What could be better than giving one scented candle, you ask? A set of multiple candles. The set of three classic Tocca scents comes in the most beautiful box ever. The set features Cleopatra scent with watery cucumber and sweet grapefruit notes inspired by Cleopatra; Stella scent with Italian blood orange notes; and the feminine and romantic scent of Guilietta with sweet notes of green apple and pink tulips combined with vanilla orchid and lilac. Each comes in a decorative scalloped glass with 20 hours of burning time.

Thank You, Mom candle

Homesick’s Thank You, Mom candle is a sweet way of letting your mother know how much you love, care, and appreciate her. The candle has the typical burn time of 60-80 hours. It is made from natural soy wax with a premium cotton wick and custom fragrant oils. The candle offers comforting and a bouquet of freshly trimmed flowers. It has top notes of bergamot, lavender and sage; hints of jasmine and ylang ylang in the middle; and base aromas of sandalwood, musk and lily.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir candle

The Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir candle is one of the best candles for your mom. It is infused with warm, cozy, and floral fragrances. It is a luxurious candle that features ruby-rich juices of pomegranate, raspberry, and plum blended with pink pepper, Casablanca lily and spicy woods. With 45 hours of burning time, this candle will help rejuvenate and relax your mother. Trust me, she will fall in love with the scents of this candle.

Diptyque Feu de Bois

The French candle maker Diptyque offers elegant and classic scented candles, suitable for all occasion. Diptyque Feu de Bois is infused with an erudite and comforting combination of rare, woody notes that create a warm vibe, like a mother’s hug. It is sure to become a hit for its winter fragrance. With a burning time of 60 hours, the candle releases a dense, smoky scent akin to a roaring winter fire.

Maui Scented Candle by Brooklyn candle Studio

Inspired by the rise and fall of tides on a private beach on the island of Maui, the Brooklyn Candle Studio’s Maui scented candle is filled with intoxicating notes of sea salt, sea moss, and driftwood notes. The fragrances of the sea are enveloped in a bouquet of zesty bergamot and ylang ylang. It has a 70-hour burning time with a cotton wick.