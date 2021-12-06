Jimmy Butler x TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon COSC black-on-black watch released

TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon is already an exhilarating work of art with an open-worked dial. Maintaining the essence of the complex watch, TAG Heuer has collaborated with current NBA star Jimmy Butler to deliver a striking monochrome colorway, while maintaining the aesthetics of the original.

The collaborative watch is inspired by Miami Heat forward’s two-year-old daughter, the influence of which is most vivid on the caseback of this black-on-black timepiece. Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon COSC Special Edition as this is called, is the first partnership model with Butler who’s been TAG Heuer ambassador since May this year.

The look and feel

The special edition TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon COSC, as mentioned, remains unchanged from the previous models, expect for the colorway. The dramatic new monochrome design of the 45mm Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon COSC Special Edition adds finesse to the sporty look of the watch.

It features a brushed black PVD titanium case, which extends back to the caseback, and is accompanied by a forged carbon bezel. The PVD titanium and rubber crown is placed between the inverted pushers graced in titanium as well. The skeleton dial itself is unchanged with a flying tourbillon visible through the circular opening at 6 o’clock delightfully pleasing the eye.

Movement and more

The watch is powered by in-house Calibre Heuer 02T COSC automatic tourbillon chronograph movement which offers up to 65 hours of power reserve and beats at 28,800bph. Interestingly, TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon COSC Special Edition has a see-through caseback with Jimmy Butler’s “JB” logo placed in the center. The logo is baby pink in color as you’d expect in a watch inspired by his young daughter.

This pink also is carried over to the dial, where the color is placed on the big seconds hand and tips of the hour and minute hands to give the watch visual connectivity of sorts. This special edition Carrera Heuer 02T Tourbillon COSC is water-resistant to 100 meters and comes based on a matching black rubber lined alligator leather strap. The watch is limited to only five pieces and each one costs $25,000.