Best five laptop bags men can buy on Amazon right now

As we rely heavily on our expensive devices such as laptops, it becomes incredibly important to protect them from potential damage. Choosing a laptop bag mostly depends on your preference and the frequency and location of its use. You must pick a bag that will make it easier and comfortable for you to carry your laptop and protect your device in a sophisticated look.

The best laptop bags should be stylish enough to take out in cafes or meetings while providing plenty of storage space for your laptop and other work essentials, and a few other features like anti-theft tool and a USB charging port would only add to the quality. Here are the five best laptop bags for men to buy from Amazon.

Kroser Laptop Bag

Made of environmentally friendly canvas poly fabric, Kroser’s 18-inch laptop bag is durable, functional and water-repellent. It features spacious compartments capable of storing a 17.3-inch laptop, iPad, notebooks and other office supplies. Moreover, it has a padded sleeve that protects your device from shock, particularly when you are traveling with your laptop. The padded shoulder straps and handles offer a comfortable grip during long commute hours.

Fossil Greenville Rucksack

Fossil’s Greenville Rucksack is true to its rugged-sounding name and is inspired by American creativity and resourcefulness. It is a nifty blend of military-inspired functionality and old-school aesthetic. Inside the premium cognac leather exterior, the system of pockets and sleeves is crafted to carry plenty of modern gear. It has 1 zipper pocket, 2 slide pockets, 1 top handle and 2 backpack straps.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger

Despite being a bit expensive, this Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag is one of the top choices today. It has magnetic MagLatch closure that ensures the security of the contents of your bag, while its customizable flexfold separators let you place your things properly. The bag has a comfortable adjustable shoulder strap, extra hip straps to help stabilize heavy stuff and a padded laptop sleeve to protect your laptop from shock.

Solo Duane Convertible Briefcase

This Duane Convertible briefcase is a standard hybrid carrier that can be converted into a backpack when your arms are getting tired and can be turned into a messenger bag for better mobility. It can house a 15.6-inch MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 15 in its padded compartment, while a handful of other stuff can be put in a large front pocket. There are some additional pockets with quick access to your stuff such as phone or keys.

AmazonBasics Shoulder Bag Carrying Case

This low-key sling is a slim and compact shoulder bag that lets you carry any laptop over the shoulder or by the handle. It features durable and weatherproof material with sturdy zippers and secure handles. The carrying case safely gets your portable computer and EDC items from place to place. Moreover, this option is inexpensive and offers impeccable flexibility and organization.