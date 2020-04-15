Three Fumé dial watches reassuring the trend

Predictable wisdom of fashion industry believes that trends repeat every 25 years. Well, here we see the retro style Gradient/Fumé dial watches trending again.

Many well-known brands are diving back in time to recreate these smoky dials and meet the modern trends to accessories your wrist. It’s believed that Swiss luxury watch manufacture H. Moser & Cie initiated the reappearance of such watch faces in modern time.

Fumé dials graduate from a solid tone in the center to a dark outer, hence achieving a finish that kindles a sense of fused maturity. Here are three of the finest modern-day watches that don the retro appearance.

H. Moser & Cie – Endeavour Centre Second Concept

This timepiece has a no clutter, simple yet elegant signature Fumé dial. The watch has no unnecessary feature, marking, label or logo on the dial. A keep it simple concept takes you back in time where the rationale approach of the watch was showing accurate time in hours, minutes and seconds.

This limited edition watch (restricted to only 100 units) has a sunburst pattern light blue dial that darkens towards the rim. With a leaf-shaped hour and minute hands, it completes the fusion of vintage and modern artistic approach.

It features a sapphire crystal, see-through 40mm, 18-carat white gold case back. It has an in-house calibre HMG-200 with automatic bi-directional pawl winding system. The watch has a hand-stitched alligator leather strap with a white gold buckle pin.

Patek Philippe – Nautilus Annual Calendar 5726/1A

Inspired from the original Nautilus 1976 model, this creatively reworked design was introduced in 2019. Along with the traditional annual calendar and the moon phase indicator, the watch features an elegant blue Fumé dial which darkens towards the edge. The horizontal embossing and glowing gold applied hour marker gives this watch a modern-day sporty style.

It features a 40.5mm stainless steel case and an in-house caliber 324S QA LU 24H/303, self-winding mechanical movement comprising of 347 parts, which can be admired through a sapphire crystal case back. Including an elegant steel bracelet with folding buckle, this 120m water-resistant watch is a must-have.

Glashutte Original – Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date

This German watch making company has its roots deep in history. From their vintage collection, these retro TV shaped green and grey Fumé dial watches offer a smart, contemporary look. In addition, they include two sub dials, sunray decoration and luminous hour markers on the dial.

Keeping the seventies vintage design framework intact, these watches are power packed with modern day character, like a power reserve indication and the panorama date window.

Featuring a 40mm x 40mm stainless steel polished sapphire crystal front and case back. The watch is powered by an in-house automatic chronograph caliber 37-02. The chronograph has a fly-back function, where the push button at four o’clock returns the chronograph hand back to zero.

Including a calf leather strap with fold fastener, the limited edition watch is waterproof up to a pressure of 10 bar or 100m.