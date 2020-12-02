Air Jordan 5 Golf in original Black Golf out soon

In a time when contact sports is limited, one may now consider golf. Movement may be limited but at least it’s a physical activity. It’s another reason to buy new cool shoes especially from Nike’s Jordan Brand. You don’t even have to be good in golfing but of course, we’re encouraging you to do better.

The Air Jordan 5 Golf will be available in its original colorway: Black and Metallic. It’s a classic color combo that shows a full black nubuck upper with tonal stitching accent and midfoot with translucent netting on the sole. The Air-assisted midsole comes with a metallic silver sharks tooth design.

Jordan Brand Ends 2020 with an OG

This may probably be Jordan Brand’s last offering for 2020 and what better way to end the crazy year than by releasing a crowd-favorite in its original Black/Metallic colorway. The low cut pair is accented with a 3M reflective tongue with the red Jumpman embroidery. Notice the reversed AIR JORDAN tags at the back of the tongue. Finishing off the classic look are printed insoles and printed lace locks.

The Air Jordan Golf 5 Black/Metallic comes with a $220 price tag. The pair will be out in the market, hopefully, before the end of 2020. Before this pair, we remember the Air Jordan 5 “What The” being launched a couple of months ago.

Just Not for Golfing

Of course, this pair isn’t just for golfing. We know plenty of sneakerheads will love to have the Air Jordan Golf 5 in its original colorway. It seems there is a huge trend for top-selling shoes to be re-stocked and re-released—giving fans another chance to scoop highly-coveted shoes.

The Air Jordan Golf 5 Black/Metallic will be ready on Nike.com and select shoe stores this 2020. There is no exact release date yet but we leave it up to Nike to surprise us sneakerheads. Another Air Jordan, the Air Jordan 4 Deep Ocean will be released later this week, December 5, in North America so we’re assuming the Air Jordan Golf 5 Black/Metallic will be introduced after.