Top kid-friendly national parks to visit in the US

America is blessed with 63 national parks, each brimming with natural wonders and wildlife that attract millions of visitors each year. If you are planning for a family vacation, these wildlife hotspots make an excellent choice. However, it can be confusing when choosing which ones to visit. There are several parks that offer family-friendly activities for kids, wildlife spotting, along with the best places to stay.

Aside from attractions, you must know what time you should visit these parks. For instance, you might want to avoid visiting particularly popular spots such as the Grand Canyon and Yosemite in the summer. The spring, fall or winter proffer a pleasant visit.

To narrow down the search radius, we listed a handful of kid-friendly national parks you can visit. Enjoy the erupting geysers, gorgeous trees, variety of wild animals, towering mountains, and island beauty among these amazing national parks.

Yosemite National Park – California

Established in 1872, Yosemite National Park is America’s first national park with 3,500-square-miles of wilderness sitting atop a volcanic hotspot. It is known for its towering waterfalls, deep valleys, breathtaking meadows, and massive wilderness. It offers 40 kid attractions and 39 kid-friendly walking trails that will encourage your kids to enjoy the outdoors and connect with nature. You can admire the iconic vista of soaring Bridalveil Fall and the granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome.

Yellowstone National Park – Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

Another wilderness recreation area sitting above a volcanic hotspot is Yellowstone National Park. Almost 2.2 million acres in size, the park is spread across three states and is home to 37 landmarks that your child will be amazed to see. These attractions include the world-famous Old Faithful geyser and the iconic Grand Prismatic Spring. The park is home to over 50 mammal species, including wolves, bears, elk, and bison. There are 77 kid-friendly walking trails and 21 other kid-friendly trails through dramatic canyons, alpine rivers, gushing geysers, and lush forests.

Grand Canyon National Park – Arizona

Grand Canyon National Park is a marvel of nature and is one of the topmost family-friendly national parks in the US. It is home to the world-renowned Grand Canyon, with its layered ensembles of red rocks and breathtaking geological history, which is a mile deep and up to 18 miles wide. The park offers miles of trails that are suitable for a family adventure. It has over 40 landmarks, including the beautiful viewpoints like Mather Point, Yavapai Observation Station, and Mary Colter’s Desert View Watchtower.

Great Smoky Mountains – Tennessee

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is regarded as one of the best destinations for a family mountain vacation in the US. It is one of the most visited national parks in the country. It is home to a diversity of flora and fauna species, beautiful ancient mountains, and remnants of Southern Appalachian mountain culture. The park covers over 500,000 acres and contains some of the highest mountains in eastern North America. It provides 49 walking trails and 26 other trails for the entire family to enjoy, along with 35 kid attractions and 14 landmarks.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park – South Dakota

Located in western North Dakota, Roosevelt National Park is named after former US President Theodore Roosevelt. The 70-448 acres of the park attract thousands of visitors each year. It is home to a variety of plants and animals, rugged Badlands, scenic trails, and woodlands. The park also offers Badlands Club for kids of all ages. It is known for the South Unit’s colorful Painted Canyon and the Maltese Cross Cabin, where the former president once lived.