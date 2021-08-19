Top-rated fashion brands for men in 2021

The fashion industry has seen a myriad of clothing brands. From big marques to small enterprises, there are many online and in-store brands that cater to your clothing needs, right from innerwear to luxury suits.

Very few brands, however, have established themselves as global bestsellers while showcasing the most stylish and trendiest clothes. These brands offer a wide range of classy, stylish clothing from shirts, pants, suits, sportswear and accessories for fashion-forward men. While it’s difficult to round them up in any order (choices may differ on preference) but we have here listed the top-rated six fashion brands for men in 2021 for your reference.

Hugo Boss

Founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924, Hugo Boss is a German luxury fashion house that sells clothing, accessories, footwear and fragrances. It is best known for its immaculate range of suits and tailoring. With its suit-fitting technology, the company offers perfect fits that raise your fashion quotient to another level. Hugo caters to an extensive, high-quality range of menswear essentials through a unique twist with branding, coloring and fabric.

Acne Studios

This Stockholm-based multidisciplinary luxury fashion house specializes in men’s and women’s ready-to-wear fashion, footwear, accessories and denim. Acne Studios produces apparel collections of menswear in typical Scandinavian, minimalist style and influenced by art and photography. It is a verified source for stylish closet staples and asset pieces. Once you get to know about its collections, it will become your go-to for button-up shirts, premium denim and trendy outwear.

Ralph Lauren

The American brand Ralph Lauren produces products ranging from mid-range to luxury pieces. It is one of the top clothing brands in the world that has emerged as the epitome of luxury designer wear and affordable fashion. Men can find every fashion requirement at Ralph Lauren ranging from standard men’s polo shirts and sweatshirts to causal shirts and pants. Its shirts are tailored to perfection to fit impeccably, with materials such as cotton twill, linen and denim.

Patagonia

Known for its high-grade outdoor clothing and environmental activism, Patagonia has established itself as an accountable lifestyle brand. The brand creates long-lasting gear for both sporting and leisure. It offers impressive insulated jackets and puffer coats, along with a Fundamentals collection that holds a stylish and functional closet. Patagonia also has a range of sleek jeans in short, long, and regular styles.

Levi’s

Levi’s is one of the top brands of the fashion industry, especially known for its denim jeans. The brand provides a one-stop-shop with denim shirts, jackets and jeans in every style and size. The American heritage brand also offers a handsome array of basics from vintage-looking t-shirts to perfectly faded sweatshirts. Its denim clothing is suitable for all kinds of occasions. Its jeans are sold in some 50,000 retail stores in over 110 countries.

Nike

Nike is an American lifestyle brand that produces footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The brand has been a popular clothing brand for all genders. The brand’s supremely comfy active wear and athleisure offerings are the coolest men’s clothing options. This mega-brand caters to all your clothing needs, from their moniker shoes, iconic logoed sweats and everything that you could ever use in your fitness regime.