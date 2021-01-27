Functional furniture to upgrade child’s homeschooling

General school experience has undergone a serious change amid the pandemic. Many schools have had to move to online teaching methods requiring children of all ages to learn from home. Working from home hasn’t been stress-free for adults and kids have lost the plot because of easy distractions at home.

If as a concerned parent you’re still wondering how to help your child concentrate on studies while at home – the idea is simple – provide them with a productive learning environment.

Homeschooling can be made more productive and efficient by investing in functional furniture that your child would want to use. You can create a dedicated workstation for kids to work in peace and quiet by taking home the right kind of furniture. Here are few examples of functional furniture that can help upgrade your child’s homeschooling experience.

Kids Desk and Chair Set

With adjustable height, this ergonomic children’s desk and chair set from Tirosy is suitable for children from 3 to 14 years. The desktop is made of high-quality MDF board, while the sturdy frame is created from steel. The table includes a drawer to keep books and schoolbags organized. There is a handy hook on each side of the table for hanging backpacks or water bottles.

KidKraft Kids Study Desk and Chair

KidKraft Kids Study Desk with Chair offers children an ideal space for working on projects or finishing up homework. There are multiple storage options that will help your child in organizing the study material and keeping the room tidy. A bulletin board surface provides a place to pin papers, drawings, or important notes. The study desk includes two additional cabinets and a pencil drawer to keep books and other supplies sorted.

Delta Children Chair Desk

Featuring various beloved animation characters, this chair desk with storage bin by Delta Children is a perfect spot for kids to indulge in crafts, playtime, or finish their homework in comfort. The sturdy chair with colorful graphics of favorite characters (more than 10 options are available) features a built-in cup holder and a fabric storage bin beneath for storing books and more. The chair and desk combo has a large work surface and low height, making it suitable for preschoolers and toddlers.

Wooden Lift-Top Desk and Chair

This Melissa & Doug wooden lift-top desk and chair is available in different finishes to fit any home décor. The desk has a safety-hinge lid where children can neatly store their books and other essential supplies. Appropriate for kids aged 3-8, this set is made from high-quality wood that easily wipes clean for a fresh look, and is effortless to assemble.

Multipurpose Kids Table and Chair Set

The ECR4Kids multipurpose kids table and chair set is an adjustable furniture with versatile pieces that can serve as tables, chairs, stools, or shelves. The set includes a lightweight table and chairs with built-in handles for easy transportation. Made of high-quality durable bentwood, the set features rounded edges for safety. The chairs are designed with two seat heights for children to utilize as they grow.