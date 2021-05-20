Vegan restaurants to try in New York

People who are Vegan have their choices well measured. They choose their meals carefully, especially when in the outdoors. Considering you’re a vegan in New York, there are many good eateries that have you covered. Whether you are in the mood for a creamy bowl of mac ‘n’ cheese or a delectable meatball parm sandwich; these vegan restaurants in the NYC will cater to your every need.

From Korean dishes to American comfort to Israeli fare, these top-notch vegan restaurants will leave you speechless. Kick up your feet and relax as we take you on a tour of the city’s best vegan spots.

Blossom

This Chelsea vegan place in a Ninth Avenue townhouse was co-founded by Ronen Seri and Pamela Elizabeth in 2005. Established out of love for animals, Blossom was started at a time when vegan food was not as popular as it is today. It serves an eclectic spread of dishes, like a tofu BLT or risotto croquettes with buffalo sauce. The restaurant has been a longtime favorite for vegan New Yorkers.

Le Botaniste

The vegan, gluten-free spot is located in the Upper East Side of NYC. It provides pure, plant-based meals fused with new flavors and textures. Meals are available as customizable or standalone small plates, such as seaweed tartare, coconut ceviche, and supersede-encrusted avocado. The restaurant focuses on raw dishes and low-temperature cooking, so nothing is grilled or fried.

Beyond Sushi

Aiming to be the best vegan restaurant in NYC, Beyond Sushi is serving high-quality and accessible plant-based food. Thanks to its innovative culinary prowess, it transforms vegetables into fancy sushi rolls with a flavor palate and texture similar to traditional sushi. Ranging from dumplings to wraps and pasta to sandwiches, the menu is filled with vegetable-centric options. Its best-selling dish is the Spicy Mang sushi roll comprised of black rice, avocado, mango and cucumber topped with a toasted cayenne spicy vegetable slaw.

Aunts Et Uncles

Located in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood, Aunts Et Uncles brings the taste of the Caribbean. This vegan joint serves American-style bites along with the Caribbean flavors, such as the Au Burger and Mofongo – both of which are appetizing options with plenty of veggies. Each dish is accompanied by beer, wine or cocktails. Diners can also browse through the café’s lifestyle shop, which offers everything from t-shirts to books.

Louie’s Luncheonette

Louie’s Luncheonette is an all-vegan deli that offers a variety of plant-based meats. The deli also serves sandwiches like The Italian and Cubano, both featuring vegan cheeses, variety of vegetables, condiments and more. Using all-natural plant-based ingredients, it prepares ready-to-eat vegan meats that have fine taste and nutritional value.