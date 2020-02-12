2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: more fun with less compromise

The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is arriving two years after the coupe, and it’s a special car. Based on the existing Vantage coupe, there’s more to the roadster than just chopping the roof off. Aston Martin was kind enough to mildly update the styling while giving the car a stronger set of bones underneath – which is tricky considering the Vantage coupe is one hell of a grand touring sports car.

About two years ago, Editor-in-chief Vincent Nguyen had some alone time with the new Aston Martin Vantage at Portimao Algarve race track in Portugal. “There’s an eagerness to the Vantage that is, happily, matched by its stability at high-speed and agility at a slower pace,” he said. “Happily, the Vantage’s exterior is writing checks that the driving experience is more than capable of cashing.”

But with the Vantage Roadster, you get all the beauty and drama of the coupe version with the ability to raise or lower the roof.

That folding roof in the new Aston Vantage Roadster is the fastest in the world

Quick, can you name a vehicle with the fastest folding fabric roof? From the top of our heads, we know the BMW Z4 can turn topless in 10 seconds while the new Porsche 718 Boxster performs the deed in 9 seconds.

This is all well and good, but it so happens the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster earns the distinction of having the fastest folding roof in the automotive landscape. You see, the roadster’s roof has a Z-fold power mechanism with a shallower design. It lowers itself in just 6.7 seconds and it raises up in a record-breaking 6.8 seconds.

What’s more, you can lower or raise the roof while traveling up to 31 mph.

And since the roof mechanism is more compact, the trunk has 200 liters of cargo space which, according to Aston Martin, is roomy enough to accommodate a full-sized golf bag.

It gained weight in favor of rigidity

The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster may have lost a heavy metal roof, but still managed to gain 132 pounds (60kg) of weight courtesy of the Z-top folding mechanism and some additional supporting structures underneath.

The Vantage Roadster still shares the same bonded and riveted aluminum chassis of the coupe. But Aston also installed a new rear damper along with a reprogrammed stability control system (ESP). The roadster also inherited the electronic rear differential, dynamic stability control, and adaptive dampers from the hardtop Vantage.

Most of all, it still has a mightily powerful turbocharged V8

It’s glad to know the Vantage Roadster has the same AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the coupe. Generating 503-horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque, all the power is routed to the rear wheels via a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Can you have a manual? Probably not, unless you live in Europe or the UK where Aston is offering a seven-speed manual stick in the normal Vantage coupe. Previously, only the Vantage AMR is available with a manual shifter, but not anymore. Still, it wouldn’t hurt if the Vantage Roadster came with a stick.

It’s still mesmerizingly quick

Despite not having a manual option, the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is still mesmerizingly quick with the standard 8-speed auto box. The roadster is capable of rushing to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds and a top speed of 190 mph with the roof up.

But with the roof down? It’s hard to tell. Aston didn’t say anything about the Vantage roadster’s top speed, but we reckon it’ll be fast enough to rearrange your hairstyle.

Still, the figures are not so bad considering the Vantage coupe takes 3.6-seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill and has a top speed of 195 mph.

Aston updated the design, as well

The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has an optional new front grille with a ‘vane’ design. It replaces the more aggressive ‘hunter’ grille first seen in the Vantage coupe. If the new grille looks familiar, you’re right. It’s essentially a similar design found in Aston’s limited-edition Zagato models. The result is a cleaner and more sculpted vibe.

If you like this look, Aston Martin is offering the new grille as an option on both the Vantage coupe and roadster.

How much is the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster?

The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster starts at around $161,000 and should arrive just in time for summer. Meanwhile, the Vantage coupe starts at $156,081 while the Vantage AMR with the manual box retails at $184,000.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Image Gallery