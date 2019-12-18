Genovation GXE Corvette is the fastest street-legal electric supercar

Yes, the title is not a typo. Genovation’s GXE Corvette ZR1 is unlike any other seventh-generation Corvette. It’s an all-electric version of what is perhaps America’s most iconic sports car, and it just broke the speed record for the fastest street-legal electric supercar.

The Genovation GXE Corvette ZR1 has a top speed of 211.8 mph

True to form, the Genovation GXE wouldn’t be considered the fastest street-legal electric car without the numbers to back it up.

Armed with a couple of electric motors and GM’s stock 7-speed manual gearbox (it has a manual!), the GXE rushed to an incredible top speed of 211.8 mph.

However, the Genovation GXE is breaking its own record in the process. A couple of months back, the very same car set the previous speed record of 210.2 mph at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Essentially, the GXE was battling against itself for the speed record.

It has more power than a 2019 Corvette ZR1

In case you didn’t know, the 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is the most powerful Corvette ever produced by General Motors. In fact, it’s more powerful than the new mid-engine C8 Corvette.

In stock form, the Corvette ZR1 is pushing 755-horsepower with a supercharged V8 motor. With a large rear wing pushing 950 pounds of downforce to the rear wheels, the Corvette ZR1 rushes to 60 mph in three seconds flat.

On the other hand, the Genovation GXE is packing some serious muscle to the tune of 800-horsepower, which is 55 more horses than in a V8-powered ZR1.

However, the Corvette ZR1 has a higher top speed, but not for long

Being the most powerful Corvette ever produced, the ZR1 is not exactly a slow car to begin with. It has a top speed of 212 mph, which is only a fraction shy of the Genovation GXE’s 211.8 mph top speed.

But with some more tweaking, Genovation said the GXE can reach 220 mph. And by then, it will be crowned the fastest Corvette ever made.

It may be a fast EV, but it has a livable interior

Unlike track-ready supercars with the appurtenances of an 18th-century barn, Genovation’s electric Corvette GXE has a strangely likable (and livable) interior. The vehicle has a 10-speaker JBL audio system, a large 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, and adaptive suspension for a better ride.

Also, while the record-breaking car had a manual gearbox, Genovation will gladly swap a dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters if you can’t be bothered to manually swap between cogs.

The Genovation GXE electric Corvette starts at $750,000

Genovation’s GXE is not exactly cheap or affordable, but other high-strung electric supercars are commanding upwards of a million dollars, making the GXE Corvette the best deal of the decade.

Genovation is only making 75 examples of the GXE Corvette, making this car a rarer sight than a UFO at Area 51. The Maryland-based EV maker is expected to deliver production variants of the GXE by the first half of 2020.