Porsche ups the ante with 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0

Porsche fans (or Porschephiles for that matter) will have plenty to like in the new 718 GTS 4.0 model of the Cayman and Boxster. The 718 GTS 4.0 offers a more enticing set of features including a manual gearbox and a naturally-aspirated boxer six. Both the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 are also equipped with a set of performance-enhancing goodies including a blacked-out silhouette.

There’s a new mid-mounted 4.0-liter boxer engine

Actually, the 718 GTS 4.0 is following the same recipe of the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder, but the former gets a detuned version of the raucous 4.0-liter mid-mounted boxer six. In the 718 GTS 4.0, power is reduced to 394-horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque.

But before you say the GT4 has 414-horsepower and is effectively faster if you gun it, the 718 GTS 4.0 can rev to 7,800 rpm. With no turbo lag and a slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission, both the 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 rushes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package – not bad considering the GT4 achieves the same feat in 4.2-seconds.

And when you’re relaxing on the way home, the engine can switch off either one of the two cylinder banks to save fuel when cruising.

Unlike in the GT4 where Porsche’s seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic is optional, the 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 are only available with a stick. If you don’t like the idea of rowing your own gears, better look elsewhere. Both vehicles are good for a top speed of 182 mph.

And there are more go-fast goodies, too

The new Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 are not short on performance-enhancing features. Porsches Sport Exhaust System is standard along with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The latter can be adjusted 0.78-inches lower than in other Porsche models to give both vehicles a hardcore, track-ready aura.

Power is routed to the rear wheels and is governed by a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring. This enables the drivetrain to deliver capable handling and a steady grip.

Aggressive and stealthy blacked-out styling cues

The 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 have blacked-out styling cues for a stealthier look. There’s a black spoiler lip along with black air intakes and blacked-out front running lights and taillights.

Also standard are new 20-inch satin-black alloy rims shod in grippy performance summer tires measuring 235/35 in the front and 265/35 at the rear. Peering through those gorgeous alloys are 13.8-inch cross-drilled cast-iron rotors with red six-piston calipers in the front with 13-inch rotors in the rear. Porsche’s ceramic brakes are optional.

Alcantara-wrapped interior

Premium black Alcantara is the interior material of choice for the 718 GTS 4.0. In fact, the steering wheel, gear lever, door armrests, and center console are covered in the material. In the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, even the roof lining and A-pillars are lovingly wrapped in black Alcantara.

The material bodes well with the carbon-fiber interior trim, which is also standard in both coupe and convertible models of the 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0. The optional GTS Interior Package adds Carmine Red or Chalk stitching and GTS emblems in the seat headrests, seatbelts, and floor mats.

All 718 GTS 4.0 models are equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen display and infotainment system with optional navigation. Of course, a high-end Burmester or Bose audio system is also optional.

You can expect the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Boxster GTS 4.0 to arrive in US dealerships by summer 2020. Pricing and other specs will be revealed closer to the expected launch date.