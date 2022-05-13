As My Chemical Romance breaks eight-year hiatus, we run through the band’s best

It has been eight long years since My Chemical Romance (MCR) dropped its last single: ‘Fake Your Death’ in 2014. The song was released on YouTube months after the American pop-punk band called it quit in 2013. There were rumors of a possible reunion since the band put up a live show in 2019 before the pandemic called the probable plans off.

Nevertheless, the band was still slated to perform in other live shows across Europe in 2022, and fans were all geared up for the much-awaited reunion. But the pop-punk rockers had a big surprise planned for the fandom; something nobody saw coming. The emo-pop band has dropped its new single- ‘The Foundation of the Decay’ and true MCR fans are in absolute awe.

A little About the Song

The band comprising Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro, and Mikey Way has made its music comeback with the epic six-minute track. Talking about the song, the emo rockers know their audience has all grown up. It isn’t watered down song to attract the modern breed of listeners. Rather, it stays true to their genre of explosive chorus. The song has an ‘Ozymandias’ vibe to it, where the lyrics discuss the state of decay of everything that exists.

The song is raw, pure and stays true to the emo pop-rock genre that the band introduced with its debut album ‘I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love’ in 2002. However, since quitting, the band has managed to keep its reunion a secret for so long and has left fans in frenzy.

While you enjoy the ‘The Foundation of the Decay,’ do not forget the classics the band introduced almost a decade back. And, if you are someone relatively new to MCR, we have curated a list of the three best MCR songs that you should hear right now, and I promise you won’t forget them for your lifetime.

Welcome to the Black Parade

Welcome to the Black Parade is considered to be MCR’s best creation ever. The song was released as part of Black Parade album in 2006. It was part of the band’s third album and became the most successful single. So, wherever you are, get ready with your eyeliners, skinny jeans, and skeleton jackets and hear the melodious voice of Gerard to feel the pain behind the Black Parade. The powerful, loud and perfectly composed song will surely blow your mind.

Famous Last Words

Sure, Welcome to the Black Parade is the best, but this song is just plain beautiful as well. My personal favorite, ‘Famous Last Words’ had me in tears when I heard it for the first time and can wet my eyes even today. Gerard did an epic job with the vocals and Ray, Mikey, and Frank’s guitar riffs were catchy as they get. The best part about the song is the chorus. Other than that, it is a perfect amalgamation of alternative rock and emo. Metal lovers didn’t appreciate it much; nevertheless, the song played a major part in the success of Black Parade album.

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

When they released this song, MCR had already become a cult. It was part of their fourth album ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ released in 2010. I heard it for the first time when WWE officially used it as their TLC 2010 PPV theme song and since it has remained etched to my memory. The song is simply awesome; the lyrics, in the beginning, pump your adrenaline while the guitar riffs in the end put a solid touch to the song that’s catchy, powerful, and super-additive. You don’t believe me, hear it now!