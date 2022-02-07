Best original movies on OTT platforms in February 2022

Every month streaming services drop myriads of content to keep their subscribers engaged and entertained. While the first month of 2022 was filled with various titles to stream, not many new films are dropping across the world’s biggest streamers in February.

Nevertheless, the coming weeks are promising to supply a few brilliant movies lined up for various platforms. Ranging from survival thrillers to romantic comedies, these are the best original movies that you can stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max in February 2022.

Kimi, February 10 – HBO Max

Zoë Kravitz has many great movies lined up for 2022, starting with KIMI premiering on February 10 on HBO Max, followed by The Batman releasing in April. The thriller follows Kravitz, an agoraphobic woman who is constantly using her KIMI device, similar to Amazon Alexa. When she discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime, she must leave her apartment to seek justice. The movie also stars Byron Bowers, Rita Wilson, and Jamie Camil in primary roles.

I Want You Back, February 11 – Amazon

Total strangers, Emma and Peter find each other when they are dumped on the same weekend in the upcoming romantic comedy I Want You Back. As misery loves company, both console each other and embark on a mission team up and win their ex-partners back when they find that each of their former paramours has happily moved on to new romances. Starring Charlie Day as Peter and Jenny Slate as Emma, this rom-com is sure to spread love and laughter. Moreover, it features the Jackson 5’s hit “I Want You Back”.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022, February 18 – Netflix

Netflix is dropping a direct sequel to the original 1974 classic for the fans of slasher genre. Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 ignores all follow-up films. It is based on the original story by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues and serves as a direct sequel to the 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The movie follows a group of influencers who are looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town when they encounter Leatherface, the infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin.

No Exit, February 25 – Hulu

Havana rose Liu makes her feature film leading role debut in the survival thriller No Exit. This movie follows Darby, a young woman on her way home to a family emergency when she is caught in a blizzard and forced to take shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. Things take a turn for the worse when Darby finds a kidnapped child in a van in the parking lot. Creating a terrifying life or death situation to find who among them is the kidnapper, the movie will keep you on the edge of your seat.

A Madea Homecoming, February 25 – Netflix

A Madea Homecoming is an upcoming comedy film that is produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Tyler Perry has resurrected his drag character Madea, an elderly and tough African-American woman, years after parting ways with it for an all-new adventure. It is the 12th film in the Madea cinematic universe. The plot follows Madea’s great-grandson’s graduation dinner party, but family secrets are likely to ruin the event. The movie stars Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, and Brendan O’Carroll.