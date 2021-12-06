Best regions for fine wine tasting experience in Italy

Italy is one of the most wonderful places on the earth. It is the birthplace of Renaissance, Roman architecture, mouthwatering cuisines, and heavenly wines. The country is one of the planet’s oldest wine-producing regions and is among the largest wine producers. From Veneto to Tuscany, Italian vineyards are sprawled over every hill, valley, and plain with over 310,000 wineries celebrating a distinct flavor.

While some people want to visit the Colosseum, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Grand Canal, and other landmarks in this fascinating European country, wine lovers are usually more interested in investing their time tasting luxurious Italian wines in the most prominent wine regions. Here are the five of the best Italian regions for a memorable wine tasting experience.

Chianti Region, Tuscany

The Chianti region has some of the best vineyards in Tuscany with wines that are smooth and full-bodied. When visiting vineyards in this region, you will be swept off your feet by the amber shades of the countryside and the extensive sense of peace. There are many wine tasting tours you can explore depending on how much time you have on your hands. You can get to a Chianti wine tour from Florence and go wine tasting in the towns of Montalcino and Montepulciano, which are the most popular classic Chianti producers. Do not forget to stop at the first all-female Italian winery Casato Prime Donne in Montalcino.

Marsala, Sicily

Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and offers perfect conditions for thriving vineyards. It is famous for its sweet Marsala, a wine that is fortified with brandy and is often used in cooking to make rich, caramel sauces. Marsala is created in and around the eponymous town and is known for its aging process. There are many wine cellars that offer a variety of wine ages in the tastings with a rich, sweet yet peppery flavor. While you are on a Sicily wine tour, you can also try Zibibbo, another aromatic sweet wine from the Sicilian island of Pantelleria. Nero d’Avola is a favorite among Sicilian wines with a rich and full-bodied flavor that is high in tannins.

Verona, Veneto

Veneto is Italy’s largest and one of the most important wine-producing regions, offering world-famous drinks such as Prosecco, Valpolicella, and Soave. Covering much of western Veneto, the Valpolicella hills surround the romantic city of Verona and produce the most famous Amarone della Valpolicella. A mixture of traditional and more distinct varieties, Valpolicella wines have bright fruity flavors with a slight note of sour cherry. On your wine tour in these hills, you can also stop by a winery to see the drying process of the grapes while a winemaker explains the unique blends of traditional and new ways to bring out distinct flavors.

Orvieto, Umbria

Umbria’s Orvieto is most popular for its white wines and is known to have produced Orvieto wine since the middle ages. The town sits on a volcanic stone, making the soil rich in minerals for the wide cultivation of grapes. The hamlet of Montefalco is another perfect place to go wine tasting in Umbria and Sagrantino di Montefalco wine is among the boldest and most powerful red wines. These towns also provide picturesque scenery, architecture, and delightful old-world lifestyles. The town of Torgiano houses the Museo del Vino Torgiano, the most important wine museum in Italy. Other top producers in Umbria include Caprai, Paolo Bea, Falesco, Antinori and Scacciadiavoli.

Barbaresco and Barolo, Piedmont

Piedmont is a scenic wine region that is dotted with lovely vineyards, castles, and dreamy hills. Known as the ‘Burgundy of Italy,’ most wineries in the region are family-owned and make for outstanding guided wine tours. Moreover, Barolo and Barbaresco, the two internationally renowned wineries, offer one of Italy’s best wine tasting experience. Located in Langhe, which is famous for its grape varieties, both wineries offer drinks with floral notes and a hint of cherry. Wine tour in the villages of Barbaresco and Barolo, you can sip amazing wines and sample some for the local delicacies such as cheese and cold cuts.