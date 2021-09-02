Best upcoming movies and series on OTT in September

Every month, streaming services expand their movie and TV show collection by adding some more titles. There are hundreds of movies and series releasing in the month of September 2021 on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

This month the top attractions are likely to be new seasons of “Money Heist”, “Sex Education”, “The Morning Show” and “Lucifer”, along with exciting movies including Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella,” “Malignant, ”The Voyeurs” and so much more. Here are some of this month’s most promising new titles sprawled across various OTT platforms.

New on Amazon Prime

Amazon has two musical films coming out this month – Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” giving a feminist twist to the classic tale will release on September 3, while “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” will be ready to stream on September 17. The season four of “Goliath” is coming on September 24. Some heavyweight titles such as “Apollo 13,” “Arachnophobia,” “Romeo+Juliet,” “The Descent” and “The Social Network” are also arriving. The exotic thriller “The Voyeurs” is coming on September 3.

New on Apple TV+

In 2019, Apple TV+ became an instant hit with top shows like “The Morning Show,” “See” and “Servant.” The new season of mega-starrer “The Morning Show” will be available on September 17, along with new episodes of “Truth Be Told” season 2, “Ted Lasso” season 2, “See” season 2, a new show “Mr. Conman.” Various movies are also releasing on the streaming service, including “Come From Away” coming on September 10. A TV series adaptation of “Foundation” will be available on September 24.

New on HBO Max

September 2021 will witness two movies being simultaneously released on HBO Max and in theaters – Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” on September 17 and James Wan’s spine-chilling horror film “Malignant” on September 10. Alongside the third season of “Doom Patrol” appearing on September 23, many HBO originals will be available to stream. Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s “Scenes From a Marriage” will also be releasing on September 12.

New on Disney+

There will be plenty of content to stream on Disney Plus in September 2021. The lineup ranges from new episodes of original series such as Marvel’s “What If…?” and “Turner & Hooch,” along with a new original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” on September 8, which is a remake of the ‘90s dramedy “Doogie Howser, M.D.” On September 3, famous artists Billie Eilish will be making her Disney+ debut with “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.”

New on Netflix

Netflix is dropping a mega-load of streaming content in September. Fans are particularly excited for the final seasons of beloved shows like “Money Heist” releasing on September 3 and “Lucifer” coming out on September 10. Third season of “Sex Education” will be available to stream on September 17. The post-9/11 drama “Worth” starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci will be released on September 3, while action-packed “Kate” is coming on September 10.