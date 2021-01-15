Face masks unveiled at CES 2021 to fight COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives – from the way we work to the way we dress. During this health crisis, face masks have become a fashion and safety necessity and various companies are creating their versions of masks with different protective features. In fact, the consumer electronics trade show CES 2021 also witnessed several iterations of safety masks.

Having become an area of intense focus, many companies have unveiled their protective face masks with quite attractive qualities. Aiming to provide maximum safety against the coronavirus, these masks thrive to be highly effective in filtration and breathability. Here are four brilliant face masks that were unveiled at CES this year.

Razer Project Hazel

The lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer has revealed a new design concept Project Hazel at CES 2021. It is an elaborate mask with a transparent design, allowing people to see the facial cues of the wearer. It features VoiceAmp Technology using a microphone amplifier to permit clear communication. The mask uses an N95 medical-grade respirator presenting detachable and rechargeable active ventilators, and Smart Pods that focuses on proper airflow for breathability. Project Hazel comes with a special charging case lined with a UV light interior to disinfect the mask while charging.

MaskFone

A perfect amalgamation of protection, convenience, and technology; MaskFone features replaceable PM2.5 and N95/FFP2 filters (sold separately), a built-in microphone, and wireless earbuds united with the earloops of the mask. At the bottom of the mask, there are buttons for playing, pausing, and volume control. This stylish, high-quality mask was designed to help reduce the requirement to adjust or remove your face mask to speak on a mobile phone in public places, thus protecting you from airborne viruses such as the novel coronavirus.

AirPop Active+

Another high-tech mask was announced by AirPop during the event. The brand is launching a new smart mask, the AirPop Active+ Smart Mask that uses AirPop’s Halo sensor to gather feedback about users’ breathing habits and filter quality. It measures the user’s breathing data and the air quality of their surroundings. The sensor connects to Android or iOS devices through Bluetooth, and its data can be shared with Apple HealthKit. It can track fitness metrics and identify the filtered pollutants, while the AirPop app gathers the data and lets the user know when to change the filters.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

Electronics giant LG has stepped in with its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, which features two filters that can capture up to 99.95 percent of viruses and other airborne microbes. The smart mask is said to provide the ultimate protection for the wearer. It has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 8 hours and its two fans adjust to the user’s breathing. The mask employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the company’s other air purifiers. It has been particularly designed for a perfect and comfortable fit for any user’s face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin.