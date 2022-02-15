Hold on, wine is not vegan? But how can it not be? After all, it’s fermented grape juice. While that is true, the winemaking process often uses animal-derived fining agents, which means that wines are not vegan. A part of traditional winemaking process, fining agents remove small particles such as excessive amounts of protein and tannins from the wine, which can throw the drink out of balance.

However, with the plant-based trend growing, natural wines are rising in popularity with most winemakers choosing to use mineral and plant-based fining agents in wines. Whether it is a lifestyle choice or you want to test it out of curiosity, we have listed the five best vegan wines every wine lover must try.

Querciabella Chianti Classico

Redefining the red Italian wine grape variety of Sangiovese, Querciabella Chianti Classico is infused with brilliance, clarity, and a profound flavor. This sublime red wine gracefully balances fruitiness and crisp acidity. It is one of the favorite drinks for wine and food enthusiasts. It spends 14 months in fine-grained oak barrels, which adds a layer of smoothness and enhances the fruit notes distinctive of Sangiovese.

DAOU Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

The 2019 DAOU Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is a vegan-friendly wine that is arguably the best Cabernet Sauvignon to date. It has noteworthy texture and density with brilliant notes of crème de cassis, black cherry, blackberry, and tobacco with hints of mineral and earth. The wine is full-bodied and well-structured. Sustaining its freshness and sophistication into a long finish, it can be paired with a vast variety of foods.

Avignonesi Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

Avignonesi Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is a savory, rich and suave drink is a good match for baked eggplant. Made with Sangiovese grapes, it has a sleek medium and warm body, smooth tannins and a unique tasting profile. It has aromas of red berries, cherry and pomegranate on the nose. The wine features a well-balanced and ripe cherry and plum flavors on the palate, with a touch of vanilla and Mediterranean herbs in the background.

Vietti Barbera d’Asti

Vietti Barbera d’Asti is a bright red wine that is made from Barbera grapes. It is aged in barriques, big barrels and steel tanks for about 2 months. It is loaded with fruit and energy with the kind of acidity that is well-paired with tomatoes. The wine has ruby red color, rich with mineral and vanilla hints. It is a medium-bodied, dry wine that is infused with a crisp acidity and smooth tannins.

Miguel Torres Cordillera de los Andes Sauvignon Blanc

Offering the finest expression of Chilean Sauvignon Blanc, this Cordillera de los Andes Sauvignon Blanc is a straw colored wine with yellow tints. The vegan wine has subtle and complex blend of passion fruit, and notes of herbs, citrus fruits, and guava, offering a rich and elegant drink. On the palate, it has a fresh and sharp taste with acidity that gives way to a full aftertaste.