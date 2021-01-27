Hublot’s fantastic four from the LVMH Watch Week 2021

Following the successful, inaugural edition of LVMH Watch Week in Dubai last year, this year’s digital format of the event is underway and LVMH watchmakers Bvlgari, Zenith, and Hublot have rolled out their iterations.

We recently discussed Zenith’s Chronograph Sport that thrives on the prowess of the evolutionary El Primero automatic movement. Now we take a look at the novelties revealed by Hublot that will really leave a mark in 2021.

Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire

Hublot makes prolific use colorful sapphire cases – in fact, the Swiss watchmaker leads the pack in this department. Adding to the already available transparent, red, blue, yellow and black cases, the marque has for 2021 introduced an orange sapphire Big Bang. Dubbed Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire, the watch is, according to Hublot, the first case where orange sapphire has been used in the manner.

The watch has a 45mm diameter case measuring 15.33mm at the thickest point. The skeleton dial offers a nice view of the Hublot caliber MHUB6035 automatic tourbillon movement underneath. The Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire is limited to just 50 pieces priced at approximately $169,800 each and comes paired with a complementing orange strap.

Fully ceramic Big Bang Integral in three new colors

Colorful watches are a trend and Hublot has a variant to make its presence there. But in addition to colorful sapphire cases where Hublot has carved a niche for itself is the ceramic cases. Going further to impress consumers looking for ceramic timepieces with integrated bracelet, Hublot has added three colors to the Big Bang Integral.

These new colors include white, gray, and navy blue. Completely scratch resistant and durable, these watches are made entirely of ceramic except for the lugs and the rubber elements used on the crown and pushers. The Big Bang Integral with integrated bracelet – where the first link of the bracelet is fused with the case – comes in a 42mm case and is powered by automatic caliber HUB1280 Unico offering 72-hour power reserve. The watch is priced at about $27,500.

Classic Fusion Orlinski 40mm

Since 2017, when they came together for the first time, French designer and artist Richard Orlinski and Hublot have been making eye-pleasing timepieces backed with Swiss engineering. In continuation of the fruitful marriage, the Classic Fusion Orlinski 40mm is introduced for buffs in 2021 based on a ceramic case.

Barring the rubber strap and the crown, this limited edition watch is clad in ceramic and it comes in two flashy blue and gloss black color options. Limited to only 200 pieces, this 40mm diameter watch is powered by HUB1100 self-winding movement that offers 42 hour power reserve. Both the color variants of the Classic Fusion Orlinski 40mm are priced at around $16,200.

Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold & Blue Sapphire

Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold & Blue Sapphire are the new models that offer an exuberant peek into the caliber HUB9011 self-winding skeletonized movement, which guarantees an unparalleled 14 days of power reserve. Carrying the mainstay architecture and 7 in-line barrel dial the new MP-11 models enchased in two new materials. While the Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold features scratch-resistant 18K gold – Hublot’s proprietary alloy – the Big Bang MP-11 Blue Sapphire, as the name suggests has a blue sapphire case paired with a blue rubber strap.

The Magic Gold variant comes on a contrasting black rubber strap. These 45mm diameter timepieces are both limited to just 50 units. Big Bang MP-11 Magic Gold is priced at approximately $107,000, while the Big Bang MP-11 Blue Sapphire will set you back $157,200.