UA Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street Collection introduced

October 18, 2021

Sunny Day…Sweepin’ the clouds away. Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Ooops. We know that made you sing and we’re certain you will more once you wear a pair from the Street Pack.

Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand is introducing the Curry Flow 9 Street Pack. The sports brand under Under Armour teamed up with Sesame Street. This collaboration delivers fun designs of the  Curry Flow 9.

Curry Brand x Sesame Street Collaboration

Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street BIg Bird

The  Curry Flow 9 now shows a low-cut look compared to the  Curry Flow 8’s mid-cut form. The  Curry Flow 8 Sesame Street sneakers are available in different colorways based on different characters: Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Count von Count, Big Bird, and Elmo. 

Parents with kids who enjoy watching Sesame Street and those who actually grew up loving the neighborhood will like all pairs. Under Armour and the Curry Brand designers didn’t just base the shoes and use the colors of the characters, they also made sure the aesthetics match the technology and material. 

Curry Brand Sesame Street Design

Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street BIg Count Von Count

Each pair boasts UA Flow, UA Flow midsoles, and the fun design that can match your personality. The collection isn’t childish. It’s more of being creative and expressive. 

Curry said, “You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things, and show different sides of myself. The Sesame Street characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play.”

  • Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street Play Big Big Bird
  • Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street Collaboration
  • Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street BIg Count Von Count Count It
  • Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street Oscar the Grouch
  • Curry Brand Curry Flow 9 Sesame Street Cookie Monster

The Curry Brand Sesame Street collection will showcase the “Play Big”  (Big Bird) and “Count It” (The Count) first on November 19. Other designs like Talking Trash (Oscar the Grouch) and Taking Cookies (Cookie Monster) will follow. Each pair from the collection will sell for $160.

