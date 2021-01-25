Zenith Chronomaster Sport with ceramic bezel features El Primero 3600 movement

The most recent Chronomaster Sport from Zenith has historic roots but a very modern approach. Having come a long way through numerous versions and iterations, the Chronomaster has been powered by the company’s iconic El Primero and now has a very sporty body.

Presented back in 1969, the Zenith El Primero is a well-reckoned automatic movement still produced with the target to reach a new territory of users. This the watchmaker intends to do with the launch of the 2021 Zenith Chronomaster Sport featuring the new 5Hz El Primero 3600 movement.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport

The new Chronomaster retains the signature aspects and look of its predecessors but in a sportier model. It has angular lugs, pump-style pushers and is made from stainless steel. The watch comes in a 41mm case featuring black scratch-resistant ceramic bezel with 1/10th second marking, which gives more meaning to the chronograph’s added precision, and sets it apart from the usual tachymeter scales.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport under the domed sapphire crystal comes in two – white or black matte dials – featuring the company’s signature tri-color subdial layout. The silver, anthracite and blue subdials comprise small seconds hand, 60-minute counter, 60-second counter respectively. The watch dial is competed with rhodium-plated, faceted hands and hour markers, all coated with Super-LumiNova.

The interesting movement

First launched with the 2019 limited-edition Chronomaster 2 – in order to celebrate the movement’s 50th anniversary – the evolutionary El Primero 3600 automatic movement works on 5Hz frequency to measure and display time precise to 1/10th of a second. The movement provides the Chronomaster Sport with a power reserve of 60 minutes. It’s visible through an exhibition sapphire crystal caseback that provides clear view of the open-worked rotor and blue coated column wheel.

The overall look of the 100m water-resistant watch is enhanced by the three-link brushed and polished steel bracelet with a safety closing clasp. The watch also comes on a more casual rubber strap with Cordura fabric effect. Zenith Chronomaster Sport is priced at CHF 9,900 (approx. 11,150) on a steel bracelet while the pricing drops slightly to CHF 9,400 ($10,600) for the rubber strap option.