Incredible timepieces announced at Watches & Wonders 2021

The Geneva-based luxury watch fair Watches & Wonders enters into the second year of virtual delivery. Owning to the pandemic, this year again, the event is being held online, but the charm and innovation have not taken a backseat. Despite the restrictions in place, and all the adjustments companies had made, the event last year was attended by 30 of the world’s top watchmakers.

Almost every major horology company has something or the other to show to the watch enthusiasts this year as well. This makes for a lot of watches releasing over the seven days of the show. While we would want to discuss all the exquisite timepieces making their debut, however, that’s not possible, so we have rounded up the most intriguing ones for your liking. Without ado, jump down to check out the finest reveals at the Watches & Wonder 2021.

Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight 18K

Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight has since its introduction become of the sought-after names in dive watch market. This year, the watch gets a refreshing new makeover with 18K yellow gold and an open caseback to show the fancy movement working within. Featuring the 39mm matt finished case, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight 18K gets a striking “Golden Green” color on the dial extending all the way to the bezel. The watch is powered by an in-house Caliber MT5400 automatic movement which is COSC chronometer certified and offers a 70 hour power reserve. Price: $16,800

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300

Touching back at the roots of the Aquaracer, the marque has come up with refreshed new models for the Aquaracer Professional 300 series. While there are 40mm and 36mm models that have been upgraded with a thinner but more robust case featuring a re-engineered bezel; the standout are the five distinctive 43mm models. The 43mm Aquaracer Professional 300 includes a limited edition Aquaracer Professional 300 Tribute to Ref. 844 – 844 examples only. Major visual changes are the 12 sided bezel and ceramic inserts, date magnifier 6 o’clock and a green-dialed 43mm with titanium case and bracelet. The watch series is powered by ETA-based Caliber 5 automatic movement offering 42 hour power reserve. Price: Starts $2,800

Rolex Explorer II

One of the most notable Rolex models to pop up this year is the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer II. The reference 226570, this comes in a noticeable 42mm 904L Oystersteel case, but everything else including the watch bracelet, the dial, and hands, even the movement has been upgraded. The watch gets a lacquered white or black dial complemented with matte-finished black gold hands for the former and polished white gold hands for the latter. Water-resistant to 100 meters, the watch comes paired with three-link Oyster bracelet. The Rolex Explorer II is powered by the in-house, COSC Chronometer certified caliber 3285 automatic GMT movement that provides 70 hour power reserve. Price: $8,550

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Tadao Ando

One of the most distinctive models with integrated bracelets in the Bulgari lineup, this new limited edition watch is designed in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Bulgari Octo Finissimo Tadao Ando, as it’s called, has a minimal dial design within a 40mm Octo Finissimo case that’s conjured up from sandblasted black ceramic. The watch equipped with a sapphire caseback and is water-resistant to only 30 meters. It has a gold crescent moon at 5 o’clock which not only presents the dial a unique visual grace but also symbolizes hope and prosperity in Japanese symbolism. The Octo Finissimo Tadao Ando measures incredibly thin at 2.23mm and is powered by Caliber BVL 138 automatic movement offering 60 hour power reserve. Price: $18,100

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711

Patek Philippe had earlier this year made official that it is discontinuing the Nautilus 5711 40mm models, turns out we may just get to see one last variant released in 2021. Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-014 set for this year will feature the usual 40mm steel case but come with a dramatic olive green hue dial. The green horizontally-embossed dialed watch has gold markers and complementing hands. Interestingly, the latest Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 will also get diamond decoration option, but in the same steel casing, as opposed to other PP diamond-studded watches in platinum and gold cases. The new watch will be powered by in-house caliber 26-330 S C automatic movement. Price: $34,893

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Hybris Mechanica Caliber 185

If the name sound complicated that’s just because this watch is one of the most complicated ones ever made – topped with four faces. Yes, the Reverso Hybris Mechanica Caliber 185 has four dials and it’s the standout of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso marque, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. The watch with 11 complications which includes a minute repeater and perpetual calendar has been developed over six years. The watch measures 15.15mm in thickness, its primary dial has a semi-skeleton arrangement, while the other three faces are used to display lunar information. Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Hybris Mechanica Caliber 185 has a 50 hour power reserve. Price: €1.35 million

A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar

It’s a familiar watch face but if you like to own a perpetual calendar timepiece this is the one to get in 2021. Available in two variants – the Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar comes in either pink gold case or a limited edition white gold case. While the former – the standard variant – has a gray dial, the limited edition model pairs the white gold exterior with a strikingly beautiful pink gold dial (this while and pink gold option will be limited to only 150 pieces). The watch dial also makes room for moonphase and day/night indicator, and it’s powered by a brand new automatic caliber L021.3 perpetual calendar movement offering 50 hour power reserve. Price: Starts $104,500