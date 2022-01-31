Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Runner Tatic Trainer now globally available

Virgil Abloh’s death has certainly shocked a lot of people. Only his family and close friends knew about his condition so the news of his passing really hurt many people especially in the world of fashion.

His death also meant his designs are now much-coveted. We have actually reviewed past designs. A few recent projects also surfaced including the Project MAYBACH with Mercedes Benz and the Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1. The latter was put under the hammer by Sotheby’s.



Virgil Abloh’s LV Runner Tatic Trainer

Today, we’re sharing with you the new Louis Vuitton LV Runner Tatic Trainer by Virgil Abloh. The new pair ready in different colorways are part of the SS22 collection.

Fans of Virgil Abloh still has a lot of chance to cop pairs designed by the late artist. The LV Runner Tatic Trainer will be available in most parts of the world for Spring/Summer 2022.

Louis Vuitton Runner Tatic Trainer Design

The design was actually available as an exclusive offering at Louis Vuitton’s menswear store in Miami. There have been reports of the pair being being sighted in the UK in stores and online.

The pair is ready in different colorways. There is the signature green, all white, and all black renditions. There is the ‘Moka’ version that combines green, pink, and blue.

The materials used are a mix of suede panels and mesh base. You will notice the retro aesthetic and uneven LV branding. The tongue shows a gelly-rubber window . The midsole shows the VUITTON branding. There’s also the LV flower monogram on the rear-quarter. On the heel, you will see an LV stamp.

A pair of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton LV Runner Tatic Trainer starts at £860 GBP ($1,155) depending on the colorway. It can go up to £920 ($1,236).