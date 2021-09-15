Solar-powered Nixon Light-Wave watch is made from recycled ocean plastic

Innovation in watchmaking now flows beyond features and design. New materials are being sourced and created by brands that enhance the appeal of their timekeepers. While some marques are toiling with carbon and titanium compounds to make case, band, movement or all of them; Nixon has been delivering eco-friendlier watches that are minimalist in approach and high on green features.

The latest Nixon watch incorporating sustainable material is the Light-Wave, which has a slim profile, sustainable strap and a solar-powered movement to make is a green perfection worth your time.

An ambitious green timepiece

According to Nixon, the Light-Wave is a “clean, green, time-telling machine” for its progressive construction from recycled ocean plastic, solar-powered mechanics and an ambition to be an eco-friendly watch like no other.

The 37mm diameter watch with a unique case and strap, features an eye-pleasing dial. The case and strap of the Nixon Light-Wave are made from recycled plastic yet have a stylish semblance that should leave many watch enthusiasts wondering.

The details

The enticing solar-powered dial of the watch is semi-transparent in appearance, giving you a peek at the innards. The signature Nixon details are evident in the customized hands and indices. Most intriguing of all is the unusually big seconds hand that spans across the entire circumference of the dial.

Featuring hardened mineral crystal within the injection-molded case, the watch is extremely lightweight and durable against everyday bumps and nudges. The Nixon Light-Wave features Epson solar-powered quartz movement in the guts that eliminates the need for single-use batteries.

Water-resistant to 100 meters, the solar-powered Light-Wave comes on a #tide recycled plastic strap to complement the case made from the same material. This watch that helps remove some plastic from the ocean for the environment’s health is available for purchase through Nixon for €150 (approx. $180).