Most anticipated titles airing on Netflix in March

Netflix is going to be busy as a bee in March 2022 with an onslaught of highly anticipated movies and TV shows. The online streaming platform is bringing many fan-favorite movies such as Shrek, Shrek 2, and Nightmare on Elm Street, along with new titles to keep you entertained as you get ready to welcome spring.

Most subscribers are excited for the long-awaited premiere of Bridgerton season 2, while movie fans are eagerly waiting for Shawn Levy’s upcoming sci-fi adventure comedy film The Adam Project. Regardless of your preferred genre, be sure to check out these new titles arriving in March on Netflix.

Pieces of Her – March 4

Based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name, Pieces of Her follows a young woman as she unravels her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their peaceful small town. More hidden threats and deadly secrets come pouring into light. Brilliant Toni Collette plays Laura Oliver, a mother with dark and secret past, in the show. She is joined by Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Terry O’Quinn, Jessica Barden, Calum Worthy, and Joe Dempsie. The thriller is a must-watch.

The Adam Project – March 11

Directed by Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds’ next project is a sci-fi movie, which follows Adam (Walker Scobell), a 13-year-old boy whose mother (Jennifer Garner) is trying to provide for her son. One night, young Adam meets his time-traveling future self (Ryan Reynolds). Both Adams team up with their late father (Mark Ruffalo) to save the future while searching for adult Adam’s missing love, Laura (Zoe Saldana). Be sure to watch it for amazing action and a touching story as the trailer promises.

Rescued by Ruby – March 17

Based on a true story, Rescued by Ruby tells a tale of a state trooper Dan, played by Grant Gustin (The Flash), who wishes to join an elite K-9 unit. Sadly, he is told that the unit needs calm people whereas he is too restless and can’t sit still (well, what do you expect the Scarlet Speedster to do?) Anyhow, he teams up with a clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby to get his dream job and offers Ruby a permanent home. The cast includes Scoot Wolf, Kaylah Zander, Camille Sullivan, Tom McBeath, and Eileen Pedde.

Black Crab – March 18

Leading a group of six soldiers on a covert mission in a post-apocalyptic world, Noomi Rapace is starring in Netflix’s Black Crab. The movie is a Scandinavian action thriller set in a frozen world that has been destroyed by climate change and war. The group of soldiers is sent on a dangerous mission to transport a mysterious package, which could end the war, across the frozen sea. Hence, the fight to survive begins. Rapace is joined by Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge, Dar Salim, and Ardalan Esmaili.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love – March 18

Written and produced by Rahul Nair, this upcoming comedy series follows an awkward and lonely 20-something Ray as he is guided by an imaginary wizard to navigate adulthood and the puzzling world of romance in the 21st century. Ray is played by Vihaan Samat, who is joined by Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai as Ray’s parents. Jim Sarbh is also in the series. The first season is arriving on March 18.

Bridgerton – March 25

The Ton awaits for news from Lady Whistledown. When the first season of Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in December 2020, the series garnered much love and became one of the most-watched series on the platform. Fans have been excitedly waiting for the second season and it is finally arriving. Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridergton and his quest of finding a suitable match. Much of the original cast members are likely to make an appearance along with two important new characters: Kate and Edwina Sharma.