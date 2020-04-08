Marvel Unlimited offers free access to iconic comic books for one month

Marvel has announced that it will be providing a month of free access to some of its most iconic comic books and arcs through its digital comics subscription service, Marvel Unlimited.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, fans who are social distancing themselves will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favorite comic book stories from a curated collection of complete story arcs on Marvel Unlimited, completely free, starting April 2 until May 4.

This special offer will include classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more.

Where to access?

To access Marvel Unlimited free comics special offer, fans are required to download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple and Google Play Stores and click “Free Comics” on the landing page. No payment information or trial subscriptions will be needed for the selection of free comics.

Moreover, to support the local comic book shops, the company has also attached information to each series informing you where you can buy the physical copies, whether backdated, current, or future.

Titles included in the offer

Marvel Unlimited will be offering some of the most iconic comic book series in this special offer, including Avengers vs. X-Men, Civil War, Amazing Spider-Man: Red Goblin, Black Panther Vol. 1 by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Thanos Wins by Donny Cates, X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga, Avengers: Kree/Skrull War, Avengers Vol. 1: The Final Host by Jason Aaron, Fantastic Four Vol. 1: Fourever, Black Widow Vol. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Most Wanted, Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate, and Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More.

Users on the Marvel Comics App and webstore as well as comiXology will access to these stories for a limited period of time at no cost at all. What are you waiting for?