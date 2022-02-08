Must visit quaint villages in Scottish Highlands

Famous for astounding castles, Scottish Highlands, whiskey, bagpipes and Loch Ness monster, Scotland is a beautiful country with endless fun things to see and do. It is a leading travel destination that offers plenty of tourist attractions, rich in cultural and natural heritage.

Beyond the iconic cities, the country is blessed with picturesque villages, stunning natural landscapes, breathtaking historic buildings and excellent local culture. If you are looking for a quiet weekend break, with less crowd and idyllic sites to explore, you might want to pay a visit to these charming hidden villages in the Scottish Highlands.

Crovie, Aberdeenshire

Corvie is a quaint little village in the North of Scotland in the Aberdeenshire region. You will fall in love with this small settlement, which has only one road and 50 houses facing the sea. Dating from the 18th century, the village is the smallest and most remote of Buchan cliff-foot fishing villages. The vintage-style houses are tightly packed in a single row immediately above the shoreline at the base of very steep slopes. While visiting Corvie, you can see thousands of birds swoop to and from their nests on the red cliffs just to the east of the village.

Dean Village, Edinburgh

This rustic, country village abutting a tranquil stream has many gardens, 19th-century buildings and a museum to offer to the visitors. The Dean Village flourished around the Dean River. Its history can be traced back to the 12th century. The river offered essential water supply to water mills of the village to produce flour, however, with the decline of water mills, the village was abandoned. It later became a popular place for artists and people who wanted to live a tranquil country life, who transformed it into a hidden gem.

Killin, Perthshire

Situated at the western head of Loch Tay, Killin is a historic village in Perthshire. The village is located near a lake and has an abundance of hiking spots and water sports opportunities. You can visit the beautiful Falls of Dochart in Killin, take a hike across the Breadalbane Mountains or explore the nearby ruins of Finlarig Castle. The idyllic settlement will give you a traditional Scottish village experience. Moreover, it can be easily navigated by foot with many of the major attractions and facilities within walking distance, and few tourists.

Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Built as a fishing port in the 18th century, Tobermory is located on the north-western side of the Isle of Mull. The coastal fishing village is a tiny Scottish spot that you must visit. The picturesque harbor is lined with many colorful houses. There are many great shops, art galleries, and eateries you can explore and enjoy. Its quaint B&Bs, historic old inns and guesthouses will offer you a comfortable lodging once in the village. Its tourism highlights include the Mull Museum, the Marine Visitor Centre and a theatre, and it’s not overrun by tourists.

Arisaig, Lochaber

Arisaig is a village in Lochaber, 7 miles south of Mallaig on the west coast of the Scottish Highlands. The 12th century small but beautiful village has a population of about 300 people. It is an upcoming travel destination with many unique things to do. You can make a stop at this hidden spot while traveling to Fort William or the Isle of Skye. It is a pretty location by the sea with a great natural harbor for sailing boats and breathtaking summer sunsets.