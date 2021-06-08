Seiko launches four fresh watches in celebration of 140th anniversary year

With the launch of five impressive watches in its Prospex, Presage and Astron series in the beginning of the year; Seiko made it clear that 2021 – company’s 140th anniversary year – is going to be a grand one. In continuation of that thought, the Japanese watchmaker has now rolled out four new models that are dressed for the summer.

Seiko has released a series of four limited edition anniversary watches that exhibit the range of the brand’s watchmaking expertise right from automatic quartz to GPS solar. The watches are delivered in a light and refreshing combination of silvery-white dials and blue highlights.

Seiko Prospex SPB213J1

The new Prospex anniversary edition is a modern re-interpretation of the Japanese horologist’s first ever diver’s watch debuted in 1965. Arriving in time for the summer, the stainless steel watch has a silver-white dial encased by a blue hued unidirectional bezel. The wide hands applied with Lumibrite offers greater visibility in the depths of the ocean as the watch, thanks to its screw-down crown and caseback, is water-resistant up to 200 meters.

The 40.5mm Prospex SPB213J1 is powered by the company’s in-house Caliber 6R35 automatic, manual movement that offers up to 70 hours of power reserve. To retail at $1,200, only 6,000 pieces of this model will be made. This new Prospex is already available.

Seiko Presage SPB223J1

The Presage series Sharp Edged model features a beautiful Asanoha or hemp leaf pattern in the customary silver-white dial. This texture has been in used in Japanese fabrics and architecture for thousands of years and is now packed inside the super-hard coated stainless steel cases and integrated bracelet of the 42.2mm watch.

Powered by the automatic GMT caliber 6R64 with 45 hour power reserve, the watch has Lumibrite on hands and indexes for visibility on the dial that creates a variety of shades as light falls on it from different angles. The Presage SPB223J1 is a limited edition of 3,500 and each watch is priced at $1,400. The shipping will start in July this year.

Seiko Astron GPS Solar SSH093J1

Inspired heavily by the Quartz Astron watch, this new Seiko Astron has the same curved design and wide lugs as seen in the 1969 Quartz model. The design is however brought up to date to year 2021 will the inclusion of GPS Solar Dual-Tie caliber 5X53, which adjusts the time exact time of any place in the world using the solar energy.

Like the other timepieces in the anniversary collection, the Astron GPS Solar also features clean silver-white color dial with blue ceramic bezel. With the ability to stay accurate for up to six months on a single charge, the 42.7mm watch availability is limited to only 1,400 pieces selling for $2,200 each.

Seiko 5 Sports SRPG47K1

Not everything in the collection is for the premium watch takers alone. The first Seiko 5 Sports in white dial is instantly recognizable and it is slated to retail for only $295. The beautiful new dial graced with blue bezel and hands is designed to be worn all summer long.

The 42.5mm stainless steel case watch with integrated bracelet features an in-house automatic caliber 4R36 movement with 41 hour power reserve. Water resistant to 10 meters, the Seiko 5 Sports in white dial is limited to 11,000 examples and it already available for purchase.