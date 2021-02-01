Piaget Polo Skeleton is skimmed down version of the classic wristwatch

Piaget has been synonym with luxury when we talk of exquisite timepieces that last the sands of time. The brand’s Polo watch crafted by Yves G Piaget in 1979, was targeted toward rich Americans and it became famous with watch enthusiasts like Andy Warhol, Sammy Davis Jr., and Brooke Shields.

After a decade came the Polo S steel sports watch which had its share of controversies, shooting it up the hot topics for better or worse. Now after an eternity, Piaget has launched a skeletonized dial version of the timepiece.

Piaget Polo Skeleton is work of art

The Polo Skeleton carries a very modern design language as the extra bits have been skimmed off given that it’s a skeletonized version of the original. The watch is a work of art with 30-percent reduction in thickness to accommodate the offset micro-rotor.

This latest version has a 42mm dial, the thickness is just 6.5mm and the movement has also shred down to 2.4mm. To spice things up a bit, the watch comes with the option to have a peppy blue PVD or subtle slate-grey finish for the movement. It has a power reserve of 44 hours, which should get you through without much fuzz.

Customizable options customary to Piaget

30-meters water resistant, Piaget Pole Skeleton comes with the freedom of swappable strap, wherein you can have the H design bracelet or the leather strap that come with the package. Depending on the version you buy, there will be the grey or blue strap accompanied with the watch.

The watch will appeal to a niche set of buyers and as Mr. Piaget says the timepiece is “watch art rather than a mere wristwatch.” Piaget Polo Skeleton carries a beefy price tag of £26,500 (around $36,250) and basks in the glory of the iconic watch brand.