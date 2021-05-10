Brooks Aurora-BL limited edition running shoe to retail with nitrogen-filled foam

Latest pair to join the long list of well cushioned running shoes is this Brooks silhouette titled the Aurora-BL. For more reasons than one, the running shoes industry is headed for a lightweight innovation.

We have seen adidas experimenting with a new textile upper to make the shoe stronger yet lightweight, and now Brooks is treading the same route with its own space age inspired design that comes with nitrogen-infused foam.

More responsive and lighter

Brooks has introduced the new Aurora-BL limited edition running shoe with a translucent upper, which complements the pair’s decoupled sole and nitrogen-filled DNA Loft v3 cushioning, ensuring minimum weight and utmost comfort in every stride.

Since the idea behind the Aurora-BL – designed by in-house Blueline Lab – is to present a road running show with focus on the roll; the shoe has decoupled sole that plays in favor of achieving it. The decoupled sole means the forefoot and the heel can move independently, given the runner more freedom and roll.

The incredible foam

According to Brooks, Aurora-BL is first sneaker with this experimental nitrogen-infused foam delivering more responsive, soft cushioning and lightweight design. Considering the technology is in early stage, the Aurora-BL is probably the company’s concept for understanding how runners accept the new lightweight foam.

No wonder then the pair is limited to only 25,000 pieces, both in men’s and women’s sizes. The shoe is priced at $200 and will start retailing from Brooks’ website and select retailers starting June 10.