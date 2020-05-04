Six Hermès timepieces featured at Watches & Wonders 2020

French watchmakers and luxury brand Hermèshas set out an admirable display of its refreshed collection at Watches & Wonders 2020, a fair of world’s extravagant watches.

Formally called SIHH, Watches & Wonders this year took its exhibition online due to the on-going global health crisis. 30 global horological giants released their novelties at the event. We did a roundup on the best five watches from the show, now here are six fresh Hermes’ introduced to the array of panache and companionship, read on.

Arceau Squelette

Inspired by the 1978 Henri d’Origny’s Arceau design, the watch meets elegance and design creativity with its skeleton heart beneath the gradient-shaded black transparent sapphire dial. The dial in a round 40 mm steel case features slender time hands with silvered Arabic numerals and beaded minutes on the chapter ring.

The watch is powered by Swiss-made mechanical self-winding movement and comes attached to a black alligator strap crafted by artisans at Hermès. Being water-resistant up to 3 bars, the showcased craftsmanship and expertise in creating this timepiece contribute to establishing the company’s timeless yet contemporary nature.

Arceau Cheval Cosmique

This limited edition master timepiece is an outstanding creation of engraved miniature artwork. Inspired from the 1978 Arceau watch designed by Henri d’Origny, the new watch is creatively expressed and artistically imagined by Gianpaolo Pagni. “Cheval Cosmique” composition combines graphic wave with the silhouette of a horse from Émile Hermès’ private collection.

The watch is produced in two limited series of 24 each. The first one features a 41 mm white gold case, displaying its equestrian motif amidst a wavy pattern in the center of a blue aventurine dial. With slender time hands, there are no markers or numerals on the dial. The watch is powered by an in-house mechanical self-winding H1837 movement displayed through the sapphire crystal case back. This one comes attached to an abyss blue alligator leather strap made at Hermes.

With a slightly feminine feel, the second one has a 38 mm white gold case with a bezel studded with 82 diamonds. It comes with mother-of-pearl and enameled white gold dial having engraved gold appliqué and slender time hands.

The watch displays its equestrian motif amidst a wavy pattern between 6 0’clock and 4 o’clock. The watch is powered by Hermès H1912 self-winding movement. It comes with a Chantilly alligator leather strap made in-house. Both watches are water-resistant up to 3 bars and maintain a power reserve of 50 hours. These can be paired wonderfully as couple watches.

Arceau L’heure de la lune

This out of the league creation displays a simultaneous dual moon-phase movement representing both hemispheres, northern at 6 o’clock and southern hemisphere at 12 o’clock.

The imaginative dial in a 43 mm white gold case hosts this synchronized cosmic movement by featuring two lacquer mobile sub-dials floating above a pair fixed moons made of natural mother-of-pearl. The floating sub-dials are offered in silver or a gray tone, one indicates the time in hours and minutes and the other represents the date.

Inspired from the 1978 design by Henri d’Origny, this timepiece with date, time, and moon-phase complications is powered by Hermès manufactured H1837 self-winding movement, decoratively displayed through sapphire crystal. The watch is water-resistant up to 3 bars and comes with a Hermes matt black alligator leather strap.

Slim d’Hermès GMT

This Hermes timepiece comes with dual time and date complications, the basics are inspired by the signature collection released in 2015. It comes in a round 39.5 mm slim rose gold case measuring 9.48 mm thick. Enclosed by smoked sapphire crystal, it has a fresh blue toned dial, baton time hands, and the chapter ring showcasing Arabic numerals in original slim font, designed by Philippe Apeloig. The innovative design features a date counter at 6 o’clock and the silver GMT counter at 10 o’clock.

Offering 42 hours of power reserve, the watch is powered by ultra-thin Hermès manufactured H1950 movement displayed under a transparent sapphire crystal case back. The dual time reading experience is enhanced by day/night indicators placed at 3 o’clock for local and home time (L and H). Being water-resistant up to 3 bars, the watch comes attached to a Hermès matt abyss blue alligator leather strap.

Cape Cod Martelée

This fresh lady’s watch by Hermès is an ever-evolving classic inspired by a ‘square in a rectangle’ Henri d’Origny design brought into existence in 1991. It features two Chaîne d’ancre half links and a unique decorative pattern created by Robert Dumas in 1938, inspired by ship’s anchor chains.

The watch displays fine hammering jeweler skills on a lacquered dark fume dial in 23 mm square in rectangle steel case. Its elegance is powered by a Swiss-made Quartz movement, and it comes with an option of using a double tour or a standard single tour calf leather strap.

Nantucket Jeté de Chaîne d’Ancre

This is another Hermès feminine classic refreshed for modern dandy audience. The aesthetics are inspired form ‘rectangle in rectangle’ design by Henri d’Origny first featured in 1991.

The watch displays ‘Anchor Chain’ motif designed by Robert Dumas in his trip to Normandy coast in 1938. Produced in Hermès workshops, it showcases “Sprinkling of Anchor Chain” setting with 41 diamonds carved into a 17 X 27 mm rectangle case. The rhodium-plated sand-blasted dial displays 48 diamonds in artistically placed gem-sets.

The timepiece is powered by Swiss crafted Quartz movement. It comes in a simple hours and minutes functionality along with wide range luxury color shades straps in calf and alligator leather.