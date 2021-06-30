Limited edition Seiko 5 Sports reimagined by Japanese graphic artist Guccimaze

We frequently notice watch designs where watchmakers don’t shy from offering their watch dials as canvas to designers. The Japanese stalwart Seiko has had some bitter-sweet experience in exploring this domain.

The watchmaker has now collaborated with Japanese graphic designer Guccimaze to give two of its iconic designs a makeover worth art appreciators. The pair of limited edition Seiko 5 Sports watches, conceived in collaboration with Guccimaze feature dials and bezels designed by the iconic designer.

The design

Guccimaze is a reputed Japanese graphic artist and designer, who is largely popular for is 3D graphics and use of vivid color schemes. This work may seem subtle on the Seiko watches but it’s exquisite in the horology domain.

In the collaboration with Seiko, the artist has reimagined two very popular models from the Japanese horologist. These are the ref. SBSA 135 and the ref. SBSA 131. While the former features dual-toned, blue and grey bezel and black and grey dial, the latter is a single-colored model presented in silver hue.

Deconstructed and reconstructed

The highlight of the artistic models is the abstract representation of the Seiko logo – wherein the designer has deconstructed and reconstructed the letters of the logo. Equally exciting though is the caseback of these Seiko 5 Sport which feature typographic “Seiko 5 S” adorned on it.

These designer watches are limited edition and only 1500 units of the SBSA 135 will be available, while the SBSA 131 will be limited to just 300 pieces. The watches are both water-resistant to 100 meters and are available through Seiko for 52,800 JPY (approximately $480).